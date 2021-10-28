Two men have been formally charged in connection with a robbery of the Hutchinson Target that happened on April 21, 2021.
According to an April police report of the incident, employees of the store said three unarmed Black men wearing hooded sweatshirts allegedly took several cash deposit bags from an employee who was closing out the cash registers around 9:56 p.m. that night. The men then fled the store and left in a dark-colored sedan.
Usama Farhan Abdi, 23, of Minneapolis, has been charged with felony theft, and Ismail Mohamed Hassan, 22, of Eagan, has been charged with felony aiding and abetting theft in connection with the Hutchinson robbery.
Hutchinson police were in communication with other law enforcement agencies and a regional loss prevention manager at Target, who indicated there was an ongoing investigation regarding both men in at least 15 theft incidents from various Target stores across Minnesota.
Hassan was shown images and surveillance footage of himself on the night of the theft and allegedly confirmed his identity. Fingerprints taken from the scene were allegedly confirmed to belong to Abdi, who refused to provide a statement.