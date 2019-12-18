A 31-year-old Cottage Grove man was arrested on U.S. Highway 12, east of Litchfield, after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through two counties.
According to a press release, Meeker County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 12, in Dassel Township. Information was received from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Wright County law enforcement had pursued the vehicle but stopped due to excessive speed as it entered Cokato. Meeker deputies also observed the vehicle had slowed down and was veering into oncoming traffic.
As the vehicle approached Litchfield, stop sticks were successfully deployed, the vehicle was stopped, and Fernando Mejia was taken into custody and booked into Meeker County Jail for allegedly fleeing a peace officer, alleged DUI, and alleged driving after revocation.
While stop sticks were being deployed, a Litchfield police officer discharged his service weapon at the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation, and per standard protocol, the use of force is also under pending review.
There were no injuries resulting from the incident. Litchfield police and Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the pursuit.