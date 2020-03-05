Hutchinson police arrested two people Feb. 26 after allegedly finding a cornucopia of illicit drugs in their possession.
Officers were called for a suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of Glen Street and Washington Avenue. They found a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Brandon Michael Bonnema, 28, of Hutchinson reclined in the driver’s seat and Alicia Jill Cardinal, 34, of Hutchinson in the passenger seat. Bonnema was sweating profusely, and officers found what they believe was a marijuana joint in the driver’s door.
The vehicle was searched and officers found a litany of other drugs and paraphernalia including: a bag with four prescription bottles with Cardinal’s name on them; a bag of prescription pills; a used hypodermic needle that field tested positive for meth; a camouflaged bag with 28.89 grams of marijuana; multiple baggies containing 2.578 grams of meth; sandwich bags and rubber bands that contained razor blades and prescription pills; a digital scale with powder that field tested positive for meth, and other drug paraphernalia.
Bonnema was arrested and charged with a felony second-degree drug sale in a school zone because he was parked close to Park Elementary, as well as felony third-degree drug sale of a narcotic drug and misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process.
Cardinal was also arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and giving an officer a false name and date of birth.
