Two people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson.
According to State Patrol, at around 4:52 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by Tamika Ann Krueger, 19, of Silver Lake was stopped, facing eastbound waiting to turn north on Omega Avenue when it was hit from behind by an eastbound 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by Todd Michael Konen, 50, of Silver Lake.
Krueger and Konen were both wearing seat belts, and both were taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening.
Other agencies that responded were McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department and Hutchinson police.