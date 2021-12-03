A crash between a pickup truck and a semitractor-trailer Tuesday morning closed down State Highway 22 near the Cedar Mills Gun Club for several hours and sent two people to the hospital.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:45 a.m., a 1998 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Emily Amber Athmann, 28, of Hutchinson, was eastbound on 140th Street. While driving into the intersection with State Highway 22, the Chevy collided in the north lane with a 2011 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer that was northbound on Highway 22 and driven by Gary Joseph Haider, 70, of Elrosa.
The crash caused the semitractor-trailer to roll on its side and block traffic. A portion of Highway 22 was closed following the crash until it was reopened at about 2:45 p.m.
According to State Patrol, Athmann was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with injuries that were not considered life threatening. Haider was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries that were also not considered life threatening.