Two people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth Township Wednesday evening.
At 6:05 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of CSAH 14 and CSAH 18. A 16-year-old Cokato boy was attempting to make a turn and pulled in front of a vehicle driven by Joshua Compton, 34, of Hutchinson and they collided.
Compton was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. No other injuries were reported.
Dassel Fire and Rescue and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.