Two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday evening on State Highway 22 south of Litchfield.
According to a new release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, dispatchers received a report at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday of a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Highway 22 and 180th Street in Greenleaf Township.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies learned that a vehicle driven by Eddie Munoz, 65, of Litchfield hit an icy patch on the road, causing the vehicle to go out of control and roll over.
Munoz and a passenger, Ailein Munoz, 69, of Litchfield received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Meeker County deputies, Mayo Ambulance, Litchfield Fire and Litchfield Rescue all responded to the scene.