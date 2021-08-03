Editor's note: This story was update at noon on Aug. 3.
A Plato man's death has been ruled a homicide following an investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
According to a news release, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office had responded to a call for a welfare check in Plato on July 30, and during that time deputies found the body of Timothy Tinge, 65, of Plato.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, and according the sheriff's office it is believe Tinge's death was not a random incident.
"Based on the investigation so far, (investigators) do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public," the sheriff's office said in an update on its Facebook page.
Investigators are looking for more details about what Tinge was doing in the hours leading up to his death on July 29. Anyone with information or who was in contact with Tinge that day is asked to call the sheriff's office confidential line at 320-864-4524.
This story will be updated with more information when it is available.
— Stephen Wiblemo