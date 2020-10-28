A search for a person with an active arrest warrant led to three separate drug arrests at an apartment in Hutchinson.
At 9:58 p.m. Oct. 21, police visited the apartment on the 800 block of School Road Northwest where the wanted person lived. Officers were greeted at the door by Larry Lee Heller, 75, of Hutchinson, who allegedly answered the door with a glass bong and torch-style lighter in his hand. The bong had a white, crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Larry admitted he was going to use it.
Larry allowed officers to search the apartment for the wanted individual, and during the search police allegedly found several hypodermic needles in plain sight in the bedroom belonging to Eric Heller, Larry’s son. Officers applied for a warrant to search the entire apartment, Larry’s vehicle and the people in the apartment.
While officers were at the residence, Eric Heller, 47, of Hutchinson and Bridgette Renee Douglas, 42, who is homeless, arrived at the apartment. After obtaining the search warrant, police allegedly found a small red plastic bag with crystalline residue in Eric’s bedroom. They also searched Eric and allegedly found a used syringe and more baggies similar to the one in his bedroom that contained a crystalline substance that field-tested positive for meth.
Douglas had an active warrant out of Meeker County for first degree controlled substance possession. She was allowed to sit in a rocking chair in which the officer did not see anything in or on the chair. When Douglas was taken to Meeker County on the warrant, police allegedly found plastic baggies that were partially stuck in the side cushion of the rocking chair where Douglas was sitting. Crystalline shards and residue in the baggies field-tested positive for meth.
Larry Heller was charged with gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance possession; Eric Heller was arrested, taken to McLeod County Jail and charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles; and Douglas was charged with felony third degree controlled substance possession.
Officers did not find the wanted person for whom they were originally searching.