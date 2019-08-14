Hutchinson residents and people from around the state visited the McLeod County Fairgrounds Saturday for the 14th annual Minnesota Garlic Festival. Intermittent rain throughout the day didn’t dampen the festivities as there was still plenty of music, crafts, activities and vendors for visitors to enjoy.
The festival also included a cooking show, live entertainment and various garlic-related foods. Children had the opportunity to create special kites in a craft tent, and a falconer gave a presentation about his 1 1/2-year-old red-tailed hawk “Vidal.”
– Mitch Abraham