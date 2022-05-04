The furriest officer of the Renville County Sheriff's Office is ready to retire.
K-9 "Duke" has been on patrol since 2013, and was the department's first dog officer. He was assigned to Deputy Luke Jacques. They recovered controlled substances, found missing people and tracked those fleeing law enforcement.
“Duke’s first week at work began the legacy that Duke will leave at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable. “Right from the start, he was making his mark on fighting crime and keeping people safe.”
On Duke’s first case, he alerted Jacques to the presence of drugs and was responsible for the recovery of 10 ounces of methamphetamine and the seizure of $2,200 in drug money seized from an individual passing through Renville County.
Duke’s success was a result of his commitment with his partner, Jacques, but also support from others. Not long after Duke began his work, an anonymous donor gave the protective ballistic vest that Duke wore. Duke also received high-quality veterinary care throughout his career, which was donated by Dr. Diane Hansgen at the Fairfax Veterinary Clinic and Chiropractor Brian Boen at Health Enhancement in Bird Island. A separate anonymous donor gave all of Duke’s food.
Following his retirement, which is due to his age and declining physical abilities, it is anticipated that Duke will continue to live with Deputy Jacques and his family, which is where he has resided throughout his life. Jacques' children have nicknamed Duke as "Bubba."
Career Stats
- 380 Deployments
- Recovery of 1,245 grams of controlled substances
- Assisted in the apprehension of 5 individuals who fled from law enforcement
— Jeremy Jones