A Renville County jury found a Renville man guilty of second-degree murder without intent in under three hours late last month.
It also returned a not guilty verdict for a charge of second-degree murder with intent.
The verdict for Julian Daniel Valdez, 27, of Renville was delivered May 27 after a four-day trial. Special Assistant Renville County Attorney Imran Ali, from Eckberg Lammers Law Firm, was the prosecutor in the case. The law firm is from Stillwater.
Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom said in a press release Valdez was found guilty based on his actions that caused the death of 31-year-old Pablo Eliazar Gutierrez in August, 2021. The shooting occurred in a garage on the 100 block of North Main Street in Renville.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred when Gutierrez approached Valdez and another man while the two were playing pool in the garage. Gutierrez allegedly expressed a desire to fight. That’s when Valdez retrieved a 1911 model .45-caliber pistol.
Gutierrez then learned Valdez and the other man were not the people he wanted to fight, according to the complaint. The three then shared a drink for roughly an hour until the subject of Ricardo Torres Jr. came up. Torres had been killed by an Olivia police officer in 2021.
Gutierrez then “went from zero to 100” and threatened Valdez and the other man, according to their statements to law enforcement. The other man also told officers Gutierrez threatened him and attempted to kill him. He also allegedly threatened to take the gun and shoot Valdez.
Valdez told officers Gutierrez then went after the other man and broke a pool cue over his head. When Gutierrez continued to go after the other man, and the man said, “Please brother, shoot him,” Valdez shot Gutierrez one time in the side, according to the complaint. The other man rendered medical aid and called 911, but Gutierrez died before being airlifted to a hospital.
Numerous witnesses appeared in the trial, including members of Mr. Gutierrez’s family, a medical examiner, law enforcement, experts from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and an eyewitness.
“This senseless act of violence shattered the lives of so many people, Ali said. “This verdict provides justice and closure to the grieving family.”
Valdez will be sentenced at 1 p.m., July 20, 2022, at the Renville County Courthouse. He faces up to 15 years in prison.