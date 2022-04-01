Marion Rick, of Hutchinson, was honored by the Music Teachers National Association as a 50-year member of the association.
Rick studied at the MacPhail Center for the Performing Arts in Minneapolis and with Thelma Noenning, a well-known piano instructor in the Hamburg, Norwood Young America and Glencoe areas.
Marion is a certified member of the Minnesota Music Teachers Association, and this membership signifies that she has an accredited bachelor’s degree in music. She is a life member of the organization and she is still teaching today.
Founded in 1876, MTNA is a nonprofit organization of independent and collegiate music teachers committed to furthering the art of music through teaching, performance, composition and scholarly research. It is the oldest professional music teachers association in the United States.