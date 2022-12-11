Praying hands and Bible

 Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

As I write this Christmas is upon us, or so the world will tell us. Netflix, Hulu and Peacock are playing Christmas movies. The radio is playing Christmas songs. The stores are decorated. People are putting up their Christmas trees and all the trimmings. It seems to get earlier and earlier each year, and I don’t like it.

Now I know I might sound like Scrooge, shouting bah humbug at the world. But I have good reason to not like it. It seems to me that we as a part of our need for instant gratification, feel the need to have more and sooner as we celebrate Christmas. What I think we need instead is a time of patient reflection, as we prepare for the second coming of Jesus by preparing to celebrate Jesus first coming in Bethlehem 2000 years ago. And it just so happens that the church has just the season for us to take part in, Advent.

— The Rev. David Markworth is pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Hutchinson.