Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

At River Church Hutchinson we are always looking for opportunities to tell people about the love that God has for them! The greatest thing to know, at the very depth of one’s being, is that God loves you! Jeremiah 31:3 states, “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.” His love for you is everlasting! His love for you is unwavering! His love for you is unconditional! You can’t do anything to change this fact. Only God is capable of such wonderful, unwavering and unconditional love.

Our sin separates us from God and from knowing and experiencing His great love. In His wonderful plan of redemption, He paid the penalty for your sin by sending His very own Son to die for you. He did this so you could live an abundant life. In John 10:10, Jesus said, “I came so that they would have life and have it abundantly.” Perhaps the greatest thing about this abundant life is knowing His love. Knowing the love that God has for you will melt your heart and transform your life. He loves you, right where you are, and as you are. He is not moved by our sin, our failures, our guilt, our past, or our present circumstances.

— The Rev. David Blair is lead pastor at The River Church in Hutchinson.