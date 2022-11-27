At River Church Hutchinson we are always looking for opportunities to tell people about the love that God has for them! The greatest thing to know, at the very depth of one’s being, is that God loves you! Jeremiah 31:3 states, “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.” His love for you is everlasting! His love for you is unwavering! His love for you is unconditional! You can’t do anything to change this fact. Only God is capable of such wonderful, unwavering and unconditional love.
Our sin separates us from God and from knowing and experiencing His great love. In His wonderful plan of redemption, He paid the penalty for your sin by sending His very own Son to die for you. He did this so you could live an abundant life. In John 10:10, Jesus said, “I came so that they would have life and have it abundantly.” Perhaps the greatest thing about this abundant life is knowing His love. Knowing the love that God has for you will melt your heart and transform your life. He loves you, right where you are, and as you are. He is not moved by our sin, our failures, our guilt, our past, or our present circumstances.
Many of us might find reasons to believe that God doesn’t love us. How could we, given our sin and failures ever be loved by God? Ephesians 2:4 says, “But God, being rich in mercy because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our transgressions, made us alive together with Him.” In I John 4: 8-9 it says, “God is love. By this the love of God was manifested toward us, because God sent His only begotten Son into the world that we might live through Him.” My friend, God does love you, and He proved His love for you by sending His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.
We must receive His love and His kindness, which have been freely given to us through our Lord Jesus Christ. Often the very first verse of scripture that we learn in childhood is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” You are a whosoever, correct? Then believe and receive the love that God has for you. His love redeemed (purchased) us thru the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ that he shed when dying on the cross in order to purchase for every one of us this amazing salvation. It has already been done. We cannot earn it; our good works cannot obtain it. It is to be received simply by faith.
At River Church Hutchinson we experience the love of God every service, and we would love the opportunity to demonstrate His love to you. Please visit us this Sunday. We meet in the Royalty Room at the Days Inn, 1000 State Highway 7 E. in Hutchinson.
— The Rev. David Blair is lead pastor at The River Church in Hutchinson.