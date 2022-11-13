Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

“Count Your Blessings” is one of the most loved hymns. It was written by Johnson Oatman Jr. who wrote some 5,000 hymn texts during his lifetime. Oatman, who was born April 12, 1856, was also engaged throughout his life as a businessman in New Jersey.

The words of the chorus are the heart of this song. “Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your blessings, see what God has done.” Being sung all over the world, one writer has stated, “Like a beam of sunlight it has brightened up the dark places of the earth.”

— The Rev. Steve Larson is pastor at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson.