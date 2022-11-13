“Count Your Blessings” is one of the most loved hymns. It was written by Johnson Oatman Jr. who wrote some 5,000 hymn texts during his lifetime. Oatman, who was born April 12, 1856, was also engaged throughout his life as a businessman in New Jersey.
The words of the chorus are the heart of this song. “Count your blessings, name them one by one. Count your blessings, see what God has done.” Being sung all over the world, one writer has stated, “Like a beam of sunlight it has brightened up the dark places of the earth.”
Having an attitude of thanksgiving brings a brighter view to life’s activities. But this is not just positive thinking; it is taking time to look at, “what God has done.” True thanksgiving is given to God, and God alone.
Throughout the pages of the Bible, thanksgiving and worship of God cannot be separated. Just taking a walk through the Psalms reveals a long-standing view of giving God praise and thanksgiving. The psalmist’s praise is wholehearted (Ps. 103:1), often exuberant (Ps. 98 & 148) and based on what God has done. Even for times of journey there were Psalms of Ascent (Pss. 120-134) that declared the lifelong care of God. The people of God worship by giving our thanksgiving to God.
How will you choose to celebrate your Thanksgiving Day this year? How about throughout the year? Do you choose to count your blessings? Oatman knew that life was not all roses. The last verse of his hymn is clear that we have a choice of response. “So amid the conflict, whether great or small, do not be discouraged — God is over all; Count your many blessings, help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.”
The Gospel of Luke records the healing of 10 lepers. I am sure that all 10 were thankful for the healing, but only one chose to come back to Jesus. There is a poem by an unknown author that expresses that the others may have become distracted by the celebration with family and friends. The conclusion of the poem states a great sadness among a time that should have had great joy.
But I meant to go back, Oh, I meant to go back!
I had thought to return, when my people came out,
There were tears of rejoicing and laughter and shout;
My cup was so full I seemed nothing to lack — But I meant to go back, Oh, I meant to go back!
During this season of Thanksgiving, with your family and friends gathered around, count your blessings, take time to name then one by one. Do not become distracted by all the sights, smells and sounds, and forget who has given us these blessings. Take you praises, thanksgiving and grateful heart back to God. There will be no regret when counting your blessings becomes thanksgiving.
— The Rev. Steve Larson is pastor at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson.