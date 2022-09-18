Praying hands and Bible
In March of 1981, a 34-year-old man from Texas planned an extended trip into the Alaskan bush. Carl McCunn (an avid photographer) packed 500 rolls of film, a couple of guns, and 1,400 pounds of provisions. He paid to have a float plane drop him off at an unnamed lake deep in the wilderness.

In February of 1982, Alaskan State Troopers found his body when they cut open his tent. The diary Carl had kept recorded his sad and slow demise. Unfortunately, Carl had never explicitly arranged for his departure. Starving and suffering from frostbite, Carl McCunn eventually wrote out a prayer to God — and then ended his life with a bullet.

— The Rev. Tom Rakow is pastor at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake.

