In March of 1981, a 34-year-old man from Texas planned an extended trip into the Alaskan bush. Carl McCunn (an avid photographer) packed 500 rolls of film, a couple of guns, and 1,400 pounds of provisions. He paid to have a float plane drop him off at an unnamed lake deep in the wilderness.
In February of 1982, Alaskan State Troopers found his body when they cut open his tent. The diary Carl had kept recorded his sad and slow demise. Unfortunately, Carl had never explicitly arranged for his departure. Starving and suffering from frostbite, Carl McCunn eventually wrote out a prayer to God — and then ended his life with a bullet.
Now we may wonder how someone going on such an adventure could be so foolish as to forget such a vital piece of planning. Yet many of us can get wrapped up planning out our careers, expanding businesses, or preparing for retirement with little thought of our departure from this life. You see, what we humans might consider long-term planning is short-sighted from God’s perspective. Furthermore, Jesus warned that such short-sighted planning carries eternal consequences.
In Luke 12, Jesus told a parable about a rich man who got busy planning for the future. His ground had yielded a great crop. In fact, the abundance created a storage problem. He did not have enough room. We are told, “Then he said, ‘This is what I’ll do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, and there I will store my surplus grain. And I’ll say to myself, “You have plenty of grain laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry” (Luke 12:18-19).
Now normally this would be a “good” problem to have. However, this rich man’s plans did not include God. He was evidently too busy thinking about the future pleasures of this life to think about his final departure. He was planning, but not far enough ahead!
Jesus went on to say, “But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?’ This is how it will be with whoever stores up things for themselves but is not rich toward God” (Luke 12:20-21).
Friend, how about you? Have you arranged for your departure. The Good News is that we can have great confidence when we leave this world. Jesus Himself promised in John 5:24, “Very truly I tell you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be judged but has crossed over from death to life.”
— The Rev. Tom Rakow is pastor at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake.