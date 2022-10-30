“Be Still, and know that I am God.” We all have heard this verse quoted, printed on pictures, or plaques and even hats, and clothing. But have we ever really looked at the context of the passage in Psalm 46. It is as relevant for us today, as it was more than 3,000 years ago when it was first written.
As I was sitting in a local restaurant several months ago, listening to conversations of how bad things are in the city, state, and nation, this particular Psalm came to mind.
Here is the context: Psalm 46:8, “Come, behold the works of the LORD, what desolations he hath made in the earth.” Psalm 46:9, “He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.” Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.”
In verse 8 we are invited to see the works of the Lord, and what He can do — desolation and destruction to the disobedient in all the earth. Words of assurance and comfort though, to those who believe in Him.
In verse 9 we see, the Lord that causes wars to cease not the works of man. In todays modern world we think otherwise. But the truth is it is the Lord who both can and will. Thank You Lord that we can be assured and comforted that it is You and not us.
In verse 9 God Says, “Be Still,” this is a command, “Be Still,” amidst the wars, both physical and spiritual. Then He shares, “and Know that I am God.” Not learn it, but know it. Why?, because He has shown us His works. It is for sure! Amen? Know also, that He is the one that brings peace. That is a promise we can bank on. Again, Thank You Lord.
The second half of verse 9 tells us, “He will be exalted among the heathen (unbeliever today), and in All the earth.” This is a statement of fact, whether we believe it, or not.
Notice that in these few short verses there are commands. There are assurances. There is comfort. There is thankfulness. There are promises. Thank you Lord, hallelujah! Amen.
When was the last time in your busy life that you actually took time to “Be Still,” so that you can “Know that He is God?” He most often speaks to us in a still small voice.
We can’t hear His voice, when we are to busy focusing on the bad news of the day.
He invites you to take some time daily to see who He is. I leave you with this question: Do You believe He is who He says He is, and can do what He says He can do? Thank You, Lord, and blessings to all.
— The Rev. Mark G. McCalib is pastor at Harvest Mission Fellowship in Hutchinson.