“Be Still, and know that I am God.” We all have heard this verse quoted, printed on pictures, or plaques and even hats, and clothing. But have we ever really looked at the context of the passage in Psalm 46. It is as relevant for us today, as it was more than 3,000 years ago when it was first written.

As I was sitting in a local restaurant several months ago, listening to conversations of how bad things are in the city, state, and nation, this particular Psalm came to mind.

— The Rev. Mark G. McCalib is pastor at Harvest Mission Fellowship in Hutchinson.