Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

“Who can understand the power of your anger? But your fury is consistent with the fear that is owed to you. Teach us to number our days in such a way that we bring a heart of wisdom.” (Psalm 90:11-12)

Anger is a powerful force. Think how many lives have been taken because of people’s anger toward each other. Think how much property has been destroyed when anger gets out of control. Think how anger between political parties hinders the resolution of important issues. How many relationships haven’t been permanently ruined due to anger over past wrongs?

The Rev. Greg Tobison is pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.

Tags