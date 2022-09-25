As Christians, one of the things that is almost ingrained in our piety is to learn portions of Scripture by heart. Memorizing can be easy for some, difficult for others, and yet it provides unspeakable benefits, especially when it is God’s word that we are putting to memory. It allows us to always have the word on our lips, recalling the promises of God during whatever life might bring our way, both good and bad. In Paul’s letter to the Colossians, he encourages this very thing when he writes, “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God.” (Colossians 3:16)
One of my favorite Bible verses is Psalm 119:94, “I am yours; save me, for I have sought your precepts.” The first half of this verse was a favorite of Martin Luther. I am yours; save me. In just a few words, it declares hope and faith in God, calling out to him as a child would their parent, and joining our voice with not only the Psalmist but with countless saints in seeking the salvation and deliverance that only comes from the Lord. For me, this verse is a confession — I am yours, claimed by Christ, grafted into the true vine through his death and resurrection; save me, for I am a sinner in need of the forgiveness and salvation only Christ can give.