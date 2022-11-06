My dad died when I was 22. He was 56. Way too young. About 4 months before finding out that he had cancer, I applied to work as a youth director at a church in Stewartville. It was September. They offered me the position but I told them I would not be available until Jan. 1. They said they would wait. I wanted to go home for a bit. This was before I knew my dad had cancer.

After graduating from Luther College, I had spent a year traveling with a music ministry group and afterwards yearned to be home before starting my first “real” job. So, I flew to Alaska and had a great couple of months there. One of the things that sticks out in my memory was that I read a couple books out loud together with my dad. The two books we read: “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” by Solzhenitsyn and the New Testament book of Hebrews.

— The Rev. Hans Peterson is pastor of River of Hope Church in Hutchinson.