My dad died when I was 22. He was 56. Way too young. About 4 months before finding out that he had cancer, I applied to work as a youth director at a church in Stewartville. It was September. They offered me the position but I told them I would not be available until Jan. 1. They said they would wait. I wanted to go home for a bit. This was before I knew my dad had cancer.
After graduating from Luther College, I had spent a year traveling with a music ministry group and afterwards yearned to be home before starting my first “real” job. So, I flew to Alaska and had a great couple of months there. One of the things that sticks out in my memory was that I read a couple books out loud together with my dad. The two books we read: “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” by Solzhenitsyn and the New Testament book of Hebrews.
One of my dad’s favorite passages from the latter:
Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses … let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, pioneer and perfecter of faith (Hebrews 12:1-2a).
Sometimes life can feel like a race in the negative sense … like a rat race. It can be filled with struggles that may feel insurmountable. In chapter 11, the writer of Hebrews names biblical heroes that faced a variety of hardships but persevere with faith. The writer also defines faith as the “assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen” (vs.1). Our eyes might not see what or who is helping us on this race or journey.
Two weeks into January, life was good. I moved from Alaska to Minnesota right into the pastor’s house temporarily while seeking an apartment. I started getting my bearings as a new youth director. That’s when the phone call came. My dad’s days were numbered. They gave him until Halloween. He died June 7.
After he died, I went into helper mode to try and care for my mom. It was a good way to hide from my own pain of losing someone so dear to me. The thing that helped the most was sitting down at a piano to express myself. There I could get in touch with all the emotions — confusion, sadness, anger, disappointment and my fingers could do the praying when words were not coming.
Eventually words like “thanks” did come. Then and still today, I am deeply grateful to have spent those last months with my dad before I knew what was to come. Would I have missed that opportunity if the church wasn’t willing to wait to hire me? What placed a desire in me like a migrating bird to fly home to spend time there? How might you name that? Love? Beauty? God? I stand in a tradition with the writer of Hebrews who invites us to “look to Jesus” as the “pioneer and perfecter of faith.”
— The Rev. Hans Peterson is pastor of River of Hope Church in Hutchinson.