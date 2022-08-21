“God reconciled us to himself through Christ and has given us the ministry of reconciliation.” 2 Corinthians 5:18
It doesn’t take a genius to observe we are in a whole myriad of relational breakdowns. This can occur in personal and family relationships. This is painful up close and personal. It is no less painful when it occurs on a broader scale within communities, nations, and also in international conflicts that are destructive on so many levels.
One of my observations is that we are living in an increasingly secular world. One of my passions at this point in my life is first simply to understand the dimensions and depths of what is causing these relational breakdowns. In our more secularized reality those that are helping me grasp factors leading to this mess we are experiencing also give me many helpful insights. To me we need their expertise and to value their learnings.
Most of those who are helping me grasp the depths and dimensions of why we all too often are downright hateful in destructive ways seem incapable or unwilling to give a serious look at the spiritual aspects at the center of what we are facing. I suppose in ways they are simply reflecting the facts of our secular age. Giving me the evidence. Show me how this in reasonable or wishful thinking.
Some of us, however, need not to be timid but bold in asserting that this side of Eden, we all are turned in on ourselves and all of us in numerous ways downplay, ignore, or reject the Biblical assertion that first we desperately need to be reconciled to our Creator. We need to confess that this creator stands in judgment of our arrogance. We need to see in Jesus Christ, God reconciling us to himself. Paul declares in this same passage from his letter to the Corinthians that through Christ our Creator makes of us new creations.
Having been made new, we who are one with the one who created us in His image, have been given a life calling. We have the ministry of reconciliation. It begins very clearly with the Good News of being at one with our God through Christ. This is not incidental to the down to earth nitty gritty stuff. It is at the heart of our calling.
It goes on, however, to our calling to move hardened hearts toward one another. The tribal, hateful ways we are turning on and away from one another is evil. Jesus declared: “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” We are created as relational beings, to be at one with our God and to be at one with one another.
In Christ Jesus we have a gracious Lord and Savior who has come and continues to come to reconcile us to God and one another. Come Lord Jesus. Reunite us to your Father and our Father and send us out to be agents of reconciliation.
— The Rev. Pastor Paul Knudson is a pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.