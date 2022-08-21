“God reconciled us to himself through Christ and has given us the ministry of reconciliation.” 2 Corinthians 5:18

It doesn’t take a genius to observe we are in a whole myriad of relational breakdowns. This can occur in personal and family relationships. This is painful up close and personal. It is no less painful when it occurs on a broader scale within communities, nations, and also in international conflicts that are destructive on so many levels.

The Rev. Pastor Paul Knudson is a pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.

