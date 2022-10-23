As I was on one of my many walks in town, I came across these words: “Walk Together — Talk Together.” They are on a bench and part of a sculpture created by Robert Wilde located in International Friendship (AFS) Park here in Hutchinson.
As a believing Christian, I can’t help but apply these words to my faith life (and walk) with God my Savior.
I think of Luke 24 and the two disciples walking on the road to Emmaus that first Easter Sunday. Jesus comes up and walks with them. They don’t recognize Him at first. Later we read in Luke 24:32, “Did not our hearts burn within us while He talked to us on the road, while He opened to us the Scriptures?” Jesus shared how the Scriptures pointed to the Messiah, the cross and His resurrection.
Ephesians 4:1, “… walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, ... .” and 5:1-2 “… be imitators of God, as beloved children. And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave Himself up for us ... .”
Colossians 2:6-7, “… as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him … .”
So walk in Him, in Christ, together, in love.
I have been with Peace Lutheran a little over two months now as their intentional interim pastor. In our work together there is a lot of talking, listening, confessing and forgiving. Much has been done, much remains to be done. It involves confronting issues and committing ourselves to following Jesus where He leads. Walking together in Christ, covered with love, patience, prayer and the powerful grace of God.
Yes, it can be so easy to just “walk away.” But the right thing and the God-pleasing thing is rarely the “easy thing.” God speaks most clearly about such things for us in His Word — read and listen, allow God to talk with you. Also, listen to one another and the gifts and insights that each may bring.
All people, families and congregations have times of difficulty. Yet God has called us, in Christ, to love one another (and forgive one another) as He has first loved us. He empowers us to walk, talk and work together, as His people, His Church, so that His love and grace will continue to be shared and reflected through us, His broken, forgiven and restored people, in Christ.
Psalm 23:4 “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You (O Lord) are with me … .”
God has revealed much to me during my walks, as I ponder His Word, and take in the beauty of His creation. I invite you to also “walk with God,” however you may do so.
God bless your faith journey, your walk, in the love and peace that is offered to all in Christ Jesus, till that day we are all safely home.
— The Rev. Glenn Meyer is intentional interim pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.