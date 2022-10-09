Praying hands and Bible
The other day I heard some people talking about me who did not know I could hear them. (I was in another room.) One of them mentioned me by name as he began to give his high opinion of me and my work. Those people held me in lofty esteem. This group of people had glowing praise for me as a person and the work I do in the name of the Lord God.

To hear such praise, knowing it was unsolicited and that the source did not know I could hear their words, humbled me. Is it possible to live up to such high expectations? It definitely set me to thinking about who I regularly seek to please. In other words, for whom do I live?

Dr. Tim Vanden Langenberg is pastor of Hope Family Church in Hutchinson.