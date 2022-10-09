The other day I heard some people talking about me who did not know I could hear them. (I was in another room.) One of them mentioned me by name as he began to give his high opinion of me and my work. Those people held me in lofty esteem. This group of people had glowing praise for me as a person and the work I do in the name of the Lord God.
To hear such praise, knowing it was unsolicited and that the source did not know I could hear their words, humbled me. Is it possible to live up to such high expectations? It definitely set me to thinking about who I regularly seek to please. In other words, for whom do I live?
The Bible clearly spells out that our lives are directed toward Jesus Christ our God and Savior. Hebrews 12:2 says that Jesus Christ is the Author/Founder and the Finisher/Perfector of our faith. That means He is the source and the end of our lives. Because all our lives are headed toward Jesus, the Bible tells us to “walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him” (Colossians 1:10).
People spend time thinking about how others perceive them, whether they are on social media or in person. (I even hope you think well of me as you read this article.) We make clothing and automotive purchases, listen to music, and watch movies based on other people’s opinions.
Do you ever think about whether Jesus Christ is pleased with your daily activities? Please don’t construe this to mean that He is standing over you with a big stick just waiting for you to mess up. In fact, the truth conveyed in the very next verses of Colossians 1 is that when you do keep Jesus Christ before you, you grow in the knowledge of Him so that you are “strengthened with all might, according to His glorious power” (Col. 1:10-11).
So God makes it possible for us to succeed in His sight, gives us the strength and power to succeed, then rewards us for being a success. What a great deal from God through Jesus Christ! No wonder we are told, “And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him” (Colossians 3:17).
Let me encourage you to live in such a way that your life is pleasing to Him. Keep you eyes on Jesus!
— Dr. Tim Vanden Langenberg is pastor of Hope Family Church in Hutchinson.