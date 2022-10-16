When we look at the problems and needs of the world, it can seem daunting. War, weather devastation, hunger, poverty, gun violence, and on goes the list. At times, it can be so overwhelming to the point that it stifles us and we are unable to respond in action. Jesus of Nazareth understood this feeling as was told in two Gospel accounts. The Gospel of Matthew recounts Jesus, while about to retreat to take a breather and pray, looking with pity at the crowd demanding his time and attention. Another story was told in the Gospel of Luke which tells of Jesus sending his disciples in two to serve the needs of the community.
In both scenarios, Jesus understood that the needs and demands were tremendous. That is why, in both situations, he said, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.” (Matthew 9:37, Luke 10:2). But the difference in Jesus’ attitude was that he did not stop responding in action. He acted and continues to act. He served to the very end, to the point of giving his entire life for the redemption of the world. Why? Because Jesus understood the need and loved the world so much that doing nothing was not an option.