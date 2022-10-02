Praying hands and Bible
The Apostle Paul writes these words in 2 Corinthians 5:20, “Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making an appeal through us; we beg you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” Most of us know what an ambassador is. It is a person that is, “an authorized representative or messenger.” An ambassador has one duty, to represent. Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the representative of the United States to the United Nations. She was appointed in order to represent the interests of the United States before the United Nations.

The Apostle Paul says that if we are followers of Jesus then we are to be His ambassadors, His representatives of Christ. So I write this article not just as a pastor but as a representative of Jesus. And the message I have been given on behalf of God is, “be reconciled to God.” To be reconciled implies that a relationship was previously experiencing distance, separation, and hostility, but has now been brought back into harmony and oneness.

— The Rev. Howard Anderson is pastor at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson.