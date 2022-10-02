The Apostle Paul writes these words in 2 Corinthians 5:20, “Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making an appeal through us; we beg you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.” Most of us know what an ambassador is. It is a person that is, “an authorized representative or messenger.” An ambassador has one duty, to represent. Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the representative of the United States to the United Nations. She was appointed in order to represent the interests of the United States before the United Nations.
The Apostle Paul says that if we are followers of Jesus then we are to be His ambassadors, His representatives of Christ. So I write this article not just as a pastor but as a representative of Jesus. And the message I have been given on behalf of God is, “be reconciled to God.” To be reconciled implies that a relationship was previously experiencing distance, separation, and hostility, but has now been brought back into harmony and oneness.
Think of it this way, you and another person had a really good relationship. You talked to each other and laughed with each other, and you did a lot of things together. Yet now something has changed and instead of a good relationship the connection is now strained and possibly at a breaking point. You have been arguing and feuding and seem like strangers to each other. There may even be active hostility toward each other. Then one day something happens. The two of you begin to talk again; pride and resentment are set aside; apologies are extended and accepted and trust begins to be rebuilt. Peace is finally restored and the two friends embrace. Reconciliation has been achieved.
Now just imagine further that, there are two friends and only one of them was at fault. Yet the friend that is totally innocent initiates the process of wanting to be reconciled. That is what Christian reconciliation is like. God is totally perfect and we are imperfect and sinful people. To be reconciled to God means that our relationship with God was broken. And the fact that God is holy means that we were the ones to blame. Our sin alienated us from God. Jesus Christ’s death on the cross is the basis of our forgiveness. When we repent of sin and trust Jesus alone as our forgiver then God and people are brought together — reconciled. We are no longer enemies of God, instead as Paul writes in Romans 5:5, “… the love of God has been poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
The entire Bible is the story of Christian reconciliation. In the Garden of Eden Adam and Eve were friends with God. Then they sinned and all our relationships were broken. We became enemies of God. Then God sent Jesus to make us right with God through His death on the Cross. Therefore I urge you, “… be reconciled to God.”
— The Rev. Howard Anderson is pastor at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson.