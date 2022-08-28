Right before my sophomore year of college, I bought a plant from Ikea, which I named, “Plantina.” After placing it on the window sill and watering it every week, it started to grow, and grow, and grow. My once little Plantina soon flourished into a thriving, beautiful plant that brought joy and cheer to our little dorm room.
Then, during the January term of my senior year, I studied abroad in Greece and Turkey. For four weeks, Plantina would have to survive without me. And so, I told my roommate, “Please water her with one cup of water every week.” I even wrote it in bright letters on the window right above the plant, so that she would not forget. She told me not to worry, as she would take good care of Plantina during my time away.
After four weeks abroad, I came back. After giving my roommate a big hug, I made my way to the window sill. Had she survived? Had she flourished? How did she do?
Unfortunately, Plantina did not survive very well at all. Even though my roommate assured me that she watered her every week, many of her leaves had fallen off. Of her branches that remained, most of them had turned brown, crunchy, and droopy. Immediately, I got out the watering can and gave her some nourishment. And to my great surprise, Plantina started bouncing back! I kid you not, but within a couple of days, she regained her vibrant, green color; her leaves sprang to life; and she started growing more branches once again. To my great joy, after her near death experience, Plantina went on to live a long, full, and flourishing life.
Who can explain the mystery of organic growth? Who can explain why things grow in some contexts, but not in others? How can one account for the fact that Plantina nearly died during my time away, but came roaring back to life on my return — even though she received the same amount of water both times? In all truth, any kind of growth happens not because of the work that we do, but because of God. And the same thing remains true when it comes to the fruit of the Spirit. As we mature in our faith, as we become more deeply rooted in God’s Spirit things like love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control — what Paul calls “the fruit of the Spirit” — begin to naturally grow in us. So today, I want to encourage you. Water your faith with the Body of Christ. Root yourself in Jesus. And in a mysterious way that you cannot explain, watch as the fruit of the Spirit mysteriously grows in you.
— The Rev. Sara Hein is co-pastor with her husband, Jim, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.