Right before my sophomore year of college, I bought a plant from Ikea, which I named, “Plantina.” After placing it on the window sill and watering it every week, it started to grow, and grow, and grow. My once little Plantina soon flourished into a thriving, beautiful plant that brought joy and cheer to our little dorm room.

Then, during the January term of my senior year, I studied abroad in Greece and Turkey. For four weeks, Plantina would have to survive without me. And so, I told my roommate, “Please water her with one cup of water every week.” I even wrote it in bright letters on the window right above the plant, so that she would not forget. She told me not to worry, as she would take good care of Plantina during my time away.

The Rev. Sara Hein is co-pastor with her husband, Jim, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.

