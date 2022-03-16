The loss of seven lives on McLeod County roads during 2021 was the highest number of fatalities since 2006 when seven people also perished, according to new crash data collected by the county’s law enforcement agencies.
Authorities say the increase is largely the result of bad choices resulting in more severe crashes. According to the data, injuries occurred in 30% of the county’s crashes in 2021, compared to 26% in 2020 and 20% in 2019.
Paradoxically, the number of vehicle crashes decreased in 2021, following a 20-year trend.
Driver error, speed, impairment and not paying attention are to blame for most crashes, according to Scott Wawrzyniak, a patrol sergeant for the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition.
“Statewide, speeding has become increasingly more prevalent and increased speeds factor into more serious crashes,” Wawrzyniak said. “If drivers are sober, driving the speed limit, paying attention to the road, and wearing their seatbelt, crashes will decrease as will the severity of crashes.”
McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition — a nonprofit that works to decrease traffic-related injuries and fatalities through partnerships that promote safety — notes the county’s 2021 fatality jump aligns with state and national increases.
Compared to 2020, Minnesota’s road death toll soared 26% to 497 in 2021. Nationwide, the toll rose 12% to 31,720.
Among those paying the price of the mounting statistics are injury victims, victims’ survivors, and emergency personnel who respond to the crashes.
“Law enforcement countywide, as well as our partners in EMS and fire departments, are dealing with the life-changing events that these crashes cause,” Wawrzyniak said. “It is even tougher on all involved when it is obvious that these serious crashes could have been prevented.”
Stepped-up law enforcement efforts during the past year have attempted to curb the rise in injuries and fatalities.
“Many agencies countywide continue to participate in the Toward Zero Deaths grant enforcement program, a state and federally funded enforcement grant that pays for extra law enforcement to be on the roads during the busy travel weekends or seasons,” Wawrzyniak said. “These officers, deputies and troopers target distracted drivers, speeding drivers, unbelted drivers and occupants, and impaired drivers, in an attempt to lessen the number of crashes on our roads. The goal of the enforcement is in line with its namesake, to bring Minnesota to a time when there are zero deaths caused by traffic crashes.”
Almost 1 in 3 crashes resulted in injuries
A total of 403 crashes were reported in McLeod County during 2021, the lowest in five years, and well below the 20-year average of 522 crashes. Of those crashes, 122 resulted in injuries. In 2020, 439 crashes resulted in 114 injuries, including three fatalities. During the past five years, the county has reported, on average, three fatalities per year.
The best way to avoid a collision, according to Wawrzyniak, is to “be a responsible driver, be a defensive driver, pay attention to the road and your surroundings. Do the things you would tell your children, grandchildren, or younger siblings to do; buckle up, slow down, put the phone down, pay attention, and drive sober.”
Wawrzyniak said he hopes 2021 was an anomaly for McLeod County and Minnesota as the number of fatalities soared compared to the recent past.
“It is time everyone works toward the goal of traffic safety,” he said. “Every life lost to a traffic crash is a tragedy, but oftentimes a tragedy that can be prevented. We need to all do our part to prevent those tragedies.”
The state’s Office of Traffic Safety is working with the State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies — as well as regional groups such as the McLeod County Toward Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition — to get speed back under control on all roads. The approach is using data from various sources to strategically target areas, times, seasons and events that produce the ongoing speeding threat. The goal is to reduce poor driver behavior to save lives and prevent injuries.
The nonprofit McLeod County Towards Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition works to decrease traffic-related injuries and fatalities through partnerships that promote safety.
Its activities include distributing safe driving messages through the media, promoting safe driving before high school prom, painting “buckle up” stencils in school parking lots, and using demonstrations at fairs and other public gatherings to illustrate how drugs, alcohol and drowsiness can impair driving.
For more information about the coalition, call Scott Waibel, McLeod County Towards Zero Deaths Safe Roads Coalition chair, at 320-484-9326.