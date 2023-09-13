Minnesota Pottery Festival

Thanks to funding from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, the Minnesota Pottery Festival welcomed 3,500 attendees, an increase of almost 10% over 2022.

 File photo

McLeod County individuals and organizations received nearly $48,000 in funding from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council during its 2023 fiscal year, which concluded June 30. 

SMAC presented 116 awards and grants totaling $570,268. McLeod County recipients were:

Tags