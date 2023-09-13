McLeod County individuals and organizations received nearly $48,000 in funding from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council during its 2023 fiscal year, which concluded June 30.
SMAC presented 116 awards and grants totaling $570,268. McLeod County recipients were:
- RiverSong Music Festival, Hutchinson: RiverSong Music Festival 2023 $4,856
- 2B Continued, Glencoe: Trauma Transformed and Story Portrait Workshops $2,500
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts, Hutchinson: 2023 Visual Arts Exhibition Series $3,265
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts, Hutchinson: Operating Support Year Two $14,806
- Minnesota Pottery Festival, Hutchinson: 501c3 Application $2,500
- Minnesota Pottery Festival, Hutchinson: Minnesota Pottery Festival 2023 $7,000
- Andrew Rivera, Hutchinson: Studio Equipment and Compensated Time $7,000
- Andrew Webster, Hutchinson: Building a Kiln and Community $4,000
- Andrew Webster, Hutchinson: Building our first kiln $1,000
- Zachary Chilson, Hutchinson: Kiln Ventilation and Installation $943
According to Morgan Baum, Minnesota Pottery Festival board member, the SMAC funding is essential to the festival's success.
"The funding allows us to offer free admission and parking to ensure the festival is accessible to everyone," she said. "This year we had 38 potters from 11 states, and there were nine that had never been to the event before. We welcomed 3,500 attendees, an increase of almost 10% over 2022. And all together the potters, food and beverage vendors, and merchandising reported just over $169K in revenue over the two days."
It's interesting to note, according to the pottery festival's participant survey, 62% of the attendees did more in Hutchinson than buy pottery. They bought gas, ate at a local restaurant, shopped at an area business or stayed at a hotel.
"Seventy-eight percent of attendees came from more than 30 miles away and 52% were first-time attendees," Baum added. "The funding from SMAC makes all of this possible."
Valerie Mackenthun, a RiverSong Music Festival committee member, echoed Baum's sentiments.
"RiverSong benefits greatly from the funds received through the SMAC grant," she said. "The grant supports the talented high caliber performers, many of which are from Minnesota. The funds contribute to the marketing of RiverSong through print, radio and social media advertising. This brings fans into our community, which also supports our local economy."
Meeker County received $25,992 in SMAC funding. The following were recipients:
- FungusAmongus Players, Dassel: Production of the musical "The Secret Garden" $7,000
- FungusAmongus Players, Dassel: Theatrical Sound System Purchase $10,000
- Litchfield Opera House, Litchfield: Rebuild Stage Thrust $8,417
- Stacey Neuhaus, Litchfield: Starting Again: Rebuild Foundational Skills $575
According to Tom Nelson, president of the FungusAmongus board of directors, the sound system grant allowed them to purchase their own sound board and speakers, as well as 12 wireless mics.
"We have already put this equipment to good use at both the Dassel History Center and at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center," he said. "We plan to use it outdoors next summer for our Shakespeare in the Park production."
The grant for the 'Secret Garden' helped to offset the high cost to bring a large musical of this caliber to life for local audiences.
"We are very grateful for SMAC’s continued support of the arts and the taxpayers of Minnesota for supporting art via the Legacy amendment," Nelson said.
Stacie Neuhaus of Litchfield received a grant of $575 for the class: Starting Again: Rebuild Foundational Skills. She was surprised at how easy the process was and how quick SMAC was to answer her questions and to provide guidance on how to complete the application correctly.
"My goal with the grant was to build fundamental and foundational drawing skills," Neuhaus said. "Shape, shadow/highlight and perspective. I was able to do a seven-week course over the winter. It was online with weekly Zoom meetings and assignments. The instructor was Mark Hufford out of Texas and the students were from all over the U.S. Mark offered video critique and encouragement of each assignment."
In case you're wondering where the money comes from, funding for the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council’s programs and services is provided by memberships and donations from individuals, businesses, organizations, schools, cities and counties, the McKnight Foundation, an allocation from the Minnesota State Legislature and by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
In other highlights:
- SMAC awarded the Prairie Disciple Award with $1,000 cash prize to Lee Kanten of Ortonville (Big Stone County). This award is to recognize a person who has been instrumental in promoting the arts in the 18-county area of southwestern Minnesota. Kanten is an international and award-winning director and producer who made his career in the Twin Cities creating motivational and communications films for Fortune 500 companies, but it is in Ortonville and the surrounding region where the musician and filmmaker has made the most impact. Kanten donates his film production skills locally to organizations, nonprofits and artists.
In partnership with the Department of Public Transformation and the Yes! House of Granite Falls, SMAC conducted an “Intro to Civic Arts Workshop” at the Marshall Public Library. It had attendees from many different counties totaling 26 individuals. It also conducted nine online grant-writing webinars and three Q&A sessions with 89 people logging on. Videos of the webinars are recorded and provided online for viewing after the live event. All staff also have meeting times available via Zoom, phone, or in person.
This year SMAC continued its County Arty Party’s. These are casual and free events meant to let arts supporters in the area network with each other and with SMAC staff. Each event features local arts performers and is catered by local establishments. This year Arty Parties took place in Meeker, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Renville and Rock counties.
For more information about SMAC's programs, visit swmnarts.org; email info@swmarts.org, or call 800-622-5284. Office hours 509 W. Main St., Marshall, are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.