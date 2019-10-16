With mounting pressure to emphasize acadmeics at earlier ages, recent research suggests children have lost a total of eight hours of play in a generation. Now, the American Association of Pedriatics is recommending more play for children.
To combat the growing play deficit, Katy Smith, 2011 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, will visit Hutchinson for a community conversation about play and its role in children's lives. The discussion is 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Hutchinson High School auditorium. Smith will tell stories and give advice for parents, guardians and teachers on why free play matters in childhood development.
The event is free and no prior registration is required. If you can't make it to the discussion in person, a free live stream of the event is available online at bit.ly/SmithPlay.
— Mitch Abraham