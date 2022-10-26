Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 8.7 percent in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced last week. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month starting in January.
The 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries in January. Increased payments to more than 7 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on Dec. 30, 2022.