More than 550 ice skaters are registered to compete in the ISI World Recreational Team Championships, July 28-31 at NSC Super Rink in Blaine.
Among those will be 11 skaters from the Hutchinson Figure Skating Club: Sydney Alberts, Johannah Benner, Ava Forcier, Riana Forcier, Allyson Kopesky, Ava Paulson, Kadi Powell, Emma Schwartz, Emma Staples and Ashley Witte.
"It's a national figure skating event sponsored by ISI (Ice Sports Industry) where skaters from all over the world compete," said Andrea Schwartz, a HFSA coach and gold-certified ISI coach. "It's a four-day competition that will be held on three ice surfaces."
The ISI Worlds is hosted in Minnesota every four years. It was scheduled for Minnesota in 2020 but was rescheduled to 2021 due the COVID-19 pandemic. Other locations have included Boston, Chicago, St. Louis and Denver.
Much larger in both scope and participation than a traditional skating competition, ISI Worlds offers more than 25 different skating event categories for individuals, partners, groups and teams. The event is known as the largest annual recreational ice skating competition in the country.
This year’s competition will feature competitors age 4 to 79 and all skill levels representing 40 rink teams from 10 states (California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin).
"HFSA enjoys attending many ISI skating competitions as they provide many social and peer group possibilities outside of the competition for skating events," said Amber Erickson, who has been coaching figure skating for 13 years and is currently a gold-certified ISI coach. "Skaters enjoy meeting people who share common interests and look forward to cultivating new friendships from all over the world."
The ISI recreational ice skating program is based on “participation, not elimination” and features numerous major recreational competitions each year, with Worlds being the largest. Among the national champions and Olympians who started in ISI programs are: Jason Brown, Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold, Kristi Yamaguchi, Michelle Kwan, Mirai Nagasu, Sasha Cohen, Evan Lysacek, Dorothy Hamill and more.
FROM THE SKATERS
Soon-to-be Hutchinson High School senior Allyson Kopesky, 17, is making her second appearance at the "Worlds."
"I did very well," she said of her first "Worlds" appearance. "I placed in the top third of my events." She hopes to recreate the magic a second time. "I'm excited, but it will be different this year. Without COVID, there would be a lot more people."
Kopesky has been skating since age 4.
"It's been a lot of fun," she said. "I've met a lot of friends through skating. It's a good environment with my friends and coaches."
One of the highlights of the "Worlds" for the skaters is they trade pins with other skaters. So in the end they end up with many different pins from many different states.
"Trading pins is a way to make new friends," Kopesky said. "I have very cool Hawaiian and Wisconsin pins — that was super cool."
She's also looking forward to talking about skating and catching up with people she has met before.
When it comes to the sport, Kopesky highly recommends it. She combines it with the HHS Showstoppers dance line.
"I've been in Showstoppers since eighth grade," she said. "They work very well together."
This will be Ashley Witte's first appearance at the "Worlds."
"I'm competing in three events," she said. "It's a cool opportunity that I've never done before and (I'll have) the opportunity to compete against people from other states. It will be a new experience."
Witte has been skating for eight years. The 15-year-old HHS student has stayed with it because it's "really fun and I enjoy it."
Emma Staples, 15, is competing in her second "Worlds."
"I like challenging myself, and skating is a good outlet for me," said the soon-to-be HHS 10th-grader. "I do a lot of competitions. I like the challenge of getting over your nerves and developing the mental strength to skate through problems. It's hard to put yourself out there in front of a lot of people."
Staples said she draws support from her coaches.
"They talk me through the warm-up," she said. "My coaches are like second moms. They've been there for everything."
Emma Schwartz, 17, can thank her mom for introducing her to skating.
"My mom signed me up when I was 4," she said. "I never quit. I just kept going."
Schwartz, who will be a senior at HHS, called it a "different competition," because "anyone from the world can come, so there's more competition and different people to compete against." She's looking forward to it.
"It's fun to compete against people we don't see," she said. "You normally see all the same people at a competition."
Schwartz will miss skating when it ends.
"It's something very different from other sports," she said. "And you meet a lot of fun people. I gained work ethic for sure and developed confidence."