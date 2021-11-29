Girls Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;0;0-0;3-0-1

Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;3-2

Mound Westonka;0;0-0;6-1

Delano/Rockford;0;0-0;2-4

Hutchinson;0;0-0;0-3

Nov. 27 results

Delano/R 3, Minnesota River 0

Mound W 4, Dodge County 3

Nov. 23 results

Marshall 2, Hutchinson 1

Mound W 6, Mahtomedi 2

LDC 10, Prairie Centre 1

Buffalo 3, Delano/R 2

Holy Family 5, Chaska/C 0

Nov. 20 results

Moose Lake 6, LDC 2

Mound Westonka 5, Willmar 3

Maple Grove 2, Holy Family 2

Nov. 19 results

Mound Westonka 4, Alexandria 2

St. Cloud 4, Delano/R 0

North Shore 3, LDC 2

Marshall 2, Hutchinson 1 (Nov. 23)

Marshall ... 1 0 1

Hutchinson ... 0 1 0

First period: M—Mia Wichmann (unassisted) 2:15

Second period: H—Ellie Petersen (Jolynn Hauan) 7:28, SH

Third period: M—Leah Schaefer (unassisted) 4:39

PP: Hutch 0/2; Marshall 0/2

Shots: Hutch 44 (16-10-18); Marshall 12 (5-2-5)

Saves: H—Stella Docken 10/12; M—Belle Deutz 43/44

Girls Basketball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

Hutchinson;0-0;0-2

Southwest Christian;0-0;0-0

Jordan;0-0;0-0

Holy Family;0-0;1-1

Delano;0-0;0-0

Mound Westonka;0-0;0-0

Nov. 27 results

Roseville 71, Hutchinson 62

Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, Holy Family 58

Nov. 26 results

Providence Academy 70, Hutchinson 59

Holy Family 66, Simley 31

Roseville 71, Hutchinson 62 (Nov. 27)

Hutchinson … 27 35

Roseville …... 35 36

Points: Avery Watzke 3, Hannah Peterson 3, Alyssa Stamer 25, Savannah Schlueter 10, Elsie Broersma 3, Zoe Verhasselt 3, Brynn Beffert 15

Providence Academy 70, Hutchinson 59 (Nov. 26)

Hutchinson … 32 27

Providence .. 40 30

Points: Avery Watzke 3, Hannah Peterson 2, Alyssa Stamer 18, Averie McGill 2, Savannah Schlueter 6, Elsie Broersma 3, Zoe Verhasselt 3, Brynn Beffert 22

Dance

Burnsville Invite (Nov. 20)

High kick: 1. Totino Grace (3), 2. Albert Lea (7), 3. Hutchinson (7), 4. Chisago Lakes (12), 5. Willmar (15), 6. Byron (18)

Tags