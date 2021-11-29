Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;0;0-0;3-0-1
Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;3-2
Mound Westonka;0;0-0;6-1
Delano/Rockford;0;0-0;2-4
Hutchinson;0;0-0;0-3
Nov. 27 results
Delano/R 3, Minnesota River 0
Mound W 4, Dodge County 3
Nov. 23 results
Marshall 2, Hutchinson 1
Mound W 6, Mahtomedi 2
LDC 10, Prairie Centre 1
Buffalo 3, Delano/R 2
Holy Family 5, Chaska/C 0
Nov. 20 results
Moose Lake 6, LDC 2
Mound Westonka 5, Willmar 3
Maple Grove 2, Holy Family 2
Nov. 19 results
Mound Westonka 4, Alexandria 2
St. Cloud 4, Delano/R 0
North Shore 3, LDC 2
Marshall 2, Hutchinson 1 (Nov. 23)
Marshall ... 1 0 1
Hutchinson ... 0 1 0
First period: M—Mia Wichmann (unassisted) 2:15
Second period: H—Ellie Petersen (Jolynn Hauan) 7:28, SH
Third period: M—Leah Schaefer (unassisted) 4:39
PP: Hutch 0/2; Marshall 0/2
Shots: Hutch 44 (16-10-18); Marshall 12 (5-2-5)
Saves: H—Stella Docken 10/12; M—Belle Deutz 43/44
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Hutchinson;0-0;0-2
Southwest Christian;0-0;0-0
Jordan;0-0;0-0
Holy Family;0-0;1-1
Delano;0-0;0-0
Mound Westonka;0-0;0-0
Nov. 27 results
Roseville 71, Hutchinson 62
Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, Holy Family 58
Nov. 26 results
Providence Academy 70, Hutchinson 59
Holy Family 66, Simley 31
Roseville 71, Hutchinson 62 (Nov. 27)
Hutchinson … 27 35
Roseville …... 35 36
Points: Avery Watzke 3, Hannah Peterson 3, Alyssa Stamer 25, Savannah Schlueter 10, Elsie Broersma 3, Zoe Verhasselt 3, Brynn Beffert 15
Providence Academy 70, Hutchinson 59 (Nov. 26)
Hutchinson … 32 27
Providence .. 40 30
Points: Avery Watzke 3, Hannah Peterson 2, Alyssa Stamer 18, Averie McGill 2, Savannah Schlueter 6, Elsie Broersma 3, Zoe Verhasselt 3, Brynn Beffert 22
Dance
Burnsville Invite (Nov. 20)
High kick: 1. Totino Grace (3), 2. Albert Lea (7), 3. Hutchinson (7), 4. Chisago Lakes (12), 5. Willmar (15), 6. Byron (18)