Tigers slay Dragons

Hutchinson’s Brynn Beffert went up for a shot against Litchfield’s Izzy Pennertz during their game Nov. 30. The Tigers took down the Dragons 59-41 to earn their first win of the season.

 Staff photo by Brent Schacherer

Girls Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;0;0-0;4-2-1

Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;3-3

Mound Westonka;0;0-0;6-2

Delano/Rockford;0;0-0;3-4-1

Hutchinson;0;0-0;1-4

Dec. 4 results

Delano 3, Crookston 1

Holy Family 4, Wayzata 2

Dec. 3 results

Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2

Thief River Falls 3, Delano 3

Dec. 2 results

Cretin-DH 3, Holy Family 1

Willmar 3, LDC 2

East Ridge 4, Mound W 3

Nov. 30 results

Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1

Edina 4, Holy Family 0

Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2 (Dec. 3)

Waconia ... 0 1 1

Hutchinson ... 3 1 1

First period: H—Lily Docken (Ellie Petersen) 0:37; H—Petersen (Miranda Piehl) 10:08; H—Addie Longie (Raedyn Roling) 16:25

Second period: H—Lauren Nelson (Petersen, Kohle Fitterer) 0:18; W—Mia Kelley (Annika Mielke, Kendall Miller) 9:55

Third period: H—Longie (Roling, Erin White) 4:59; W—Mielke (Kelley) 13:02

PP: Hutch 0/3; Waconia 0/3

Shots: Hutch 22 (6-5-11); Waconia 35 (11-13-11)

Saves: H—Stella Docken 20/22; W—Abigail Elvebak 30/35

Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1 (Nov. 30)

Hutchinson ... 0 0 1

Willmar ... 1 0 2

First period: W—Kessa Mara (Nina Dawson, Makenna Larson) 15:58, PP

Second period: No goals

Third period: W—Lauren Eilers (unassisted) 2:26; H—Kohle Fitterer (Brooklyn Nemitz) 4:14; W—Nina Dawson (Larson, Hannah Bredesen) 9:36, PP

PP: Hutch 0/5; Willmar 2/6

Shots: Hutch 20 (8-8-4); Willmar 25 (9-7-9)

Saves: H—Stella Docken 22/25; W—Halle Mortensen 19/20

Boys Hockey

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Southwest Christian/R;2;1-0;2-1

Delano;0;0-0;3-0

Hutchinson;0;0-0;3-0

Holy Family;0;0-0;2-1

Mound Westonka;0;0-0;2-1

Litchfield/DC;0;0-1;0-1

Dec. 4 results

Hutchinson 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

SW Christian 6, LDC 4

Delano 8, Buffalo 1

Mound W 6, Armstrong 2

Dec. 2 results

Hutchinson 10, Willmar 1

Holy Family 3, Prior Lake 1

Providence Academy 3, SW Christian 2

Nov. 30 results

Hutchinson 3, River Lakes 2

Holy Family 5, Rochester Mayo 2

Mankato East 5, Mound W 3

Nov. 27 results

Delano 4, East Grand Forks 2

Mound W 6, Providence Academy 5

Blake 3, Holy Family 2

SW Christian 3, Anoka 1

Nov. 26 results

Delano 4, Thief River Falls 1

Hutchinson 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice (Dec. 4)

Sauk Rapids ... 0 0 1

Hutchinson ... 1 1 2

First period: H—AJ Mallak (Tate Renning) 1:18

Second period: H—Emmett Reiter (KK Starrett) 16:27

Third period: SR—Evan Daniels (unassisted) 1:59; H—Brady Knorr (Reiter, Starrett) 5:21; H—Knorr (Reiter, Toren Miller) 6:34

PP: Hutch 0/1; Sauk Rapids-R 0/2

Shots: Hutch 33 (11-11-11); Sauk Rapids 15 (8-4-3)

Saves: H—Eli Croatt 14/15; SR—Cole Young 29/33

Hutchinson 10, Willmar 1 (Dec. 2)

Willmar ... 0 1 0

Hutchinson ... 3 5 2

First period: H—Mitchell Piehl (AJ Ladwig) 1:32; H—KK Starrett (Emmett Reiter) 11:14; H—Karsen Niska (Gunnar Bick) 16:10, PP

Second period: H—Nolan Reiter (Starrett, Brady Knorr) 1:06, PP; H—Toren Miller (unassisted) 7:55; W—Cullen Gregory (Carter Schow) 11:25; H—Knorr (Miller, Reiter) 13:04; H—Starrett (Knorr) 13:35; H—Reiter (Knorr, Miller) 16:36

Third period: H—Tate Renning (unassisted) 10:45; H—Nathan Thode (Easton Mallak) 16:44

PP: Hutch 2/4; Willmar 0/1

Shots: Hutch 44 (13-24-7); Willmar 14 (4-6-4)

Saves: H—Hunter Lien 11/12, Braeden McGill 2/2; W—Gavin Steinwand 34/44

Hutchinson 3, River Lakes 2 (Nov. 30)

Hutchinson ... 0 0 1

Willmar ... 1 0 2

First period: H— Brady Knorr (Emmett Reiter, KK Starrett) 16:55

Second period: RL—Bradey Blaschko (Cole Pientka) 8:24; H—Knorr (unassisted) 14:08; H—Starrett (Knorr, Hutchins) 16:55, SH

Third period: RL—Bennett Schultz (unassisted) 13:57

PP: Hutch 0/4; River Lakes 0/3

Shots: Hutch 34 (12-12-10); River Lakes 25 (6-12-7)

Saves: H—Hunter Lien 24/26; RL—Carson Cronquist 31/34

Girls Basketball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

Holy Family;0-0;3-1

Southwest Christian;0-0;1-1

Jordan;0-0;1-1

Hutchinson;0-0;1-2

Delano;0-0;0-2

Mound Westonka;0-0;0-3

Dec. 4 results

Jordan 54, Watertown-M 47

Dec. 3 results

SW Christian 57, Blake 29

New London-S 56, Delano 36

Holy Family 74, Maranatha 63

St. Peter 55, Mound W 42

Dec. 2 results

Glencoe-SL 48, Jordan 37

Watertown-M 65, Mound W 41

Nov. 30 results

Hutchinson 59, Litchfield 41

Alexandria 58, Delano 46

Monticello 51, Mound W 45

Visitation 67, SW Christian 57

Holy Family 79, Norwood YA 43

Boys Basketball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf;Overall

Hutchinson;0-0;0-0

Southwest Christian;0-0;0-1

Jordan;0-0;2-0

Holy Family;0-0;0-2

Delano;0-0;1-1

Mound Westonka;0-0;0-0

Dec. 4 results

Jordan 87, Watertown 80

St. Louis Park 65, Holy Family 57

Sartell-SS 84, Delano 72

Dec. 3 results

Blake 71, SW Christian 68

Chanhassen 70, Holy Family 57

Dec. 2 results

Delano 72, St. Anthony 49

Jordan 78, Glencoe-SL 72

Dance

Hutchinson Invite (Dec. 4)

High kick: 1. Belle Plaine 4, 2. New Prague 6.5, 3. Delano 9, 4. Hutchinson 10, 5. Marshall 16, 6. Monticello 17, 7. Willmar 21, 8. Rockford 24, 9. Glencoe-Silver Lake 27, 10. Tri-City United 29, 11. Mayer Lutheran 33

Jazz: 1. New Prague 4, 2. Marshall 8, 3. Belle Plaine 9, 4. Monticello 13, 5. Delano 15, 6. Hutchinson 15, 7. Willmar 20, 8. Rockford 24, 9. Tri-City United 27, 10. Mayer Lutheran 30

Wrestling

Wright County Conference

;Pts;Conf;Overall

Annandale/ML;0-0;0-0

Glencoe-SL/LP;0-0;1-1

DC/Litchfield;0-0;0-0

Mound Westonka/SWC;0-0;0-0

Delano;0-0;0-0

Howard Lake/W-W;0-0;2-2

Hutchinson/BLHS;0-0;1-0

New London-Spicer;0-0;0-0

Watertown-Mayer/ML;0-0;0-1

Rockford;0-0;0-2

Dec. 4 results

Hastings 41, Annandale 35

Annandale 69, North Branch 10

Annandale 54, Coon Rapids 29

Annandale 38, Princeton 33

Dec. 3 results

Watertown-M 37, Scott West 24

ACGC 43, HLWW 32

HLWW 41, Canby 30

Tracy-M-B 42, HLWW 36

HLWW 42, Pipestone 37

Dec. 2 results

Hutchinson 51, Redwood Valley 25

Glencoe/SL 54, BOLD 29

Minnewaska 47, Glencoe/SL 27

Rogers 65, Rockford 12

Buffalo 48, Rockford 18

Hutchinson/BLHS 51, Redwood Valley 25 (Dec. 3)

106: Logan Schwantz (H) won forfeit … 113: Lucas Fuhr (RV) 2-2 dec. over Logan Egge … 120: Max Martin (H) won forfeit … 126: Austin Ourada (RV) 10-2 maj. dec. over Cody Tews … 132: Jordan Matson (RV) pinned Peter Stancek at 0:50 … 138: Treyton Card (H) won forfeit … 145: Luke Hoag (H) pinned Max Fuhr at 2:48 … 152: Parker Peterson (H) pinned Axel Uhlenkamp at 0:38 … 160: Matt Zeug pinned Jay Rickertsen at 1:49 … 170: Brady Andersen (H) pinned Austin Altmann at 1:46 … 182: Camden Kron (H) pinned Lane Evans at 1:58… 195: Riley Gill (H) pinned Brode Lydick at 0:48 … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 3-0 dec. over Maverick Goblirsch … 285: Griffin Evans (RV) pinned Riley Carrigan at 1:39

