Girls Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;0;0-0;4-2-1
Litchfield/DC;0;0-0;3-3
Mound Westonka;0;0-0;6-2
Delano/Rockford;0;0-0;3-4-1
Hutchinson;0;0-0;1-4
Dec. 4 results
Delano 3, Crookston 1
Holy Family 4, Wayzata 2
Dec. 3 results
Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2
Thief River Falls 3, Delano 3
Dec. 2 results
Cretin-DH 3, Holy Family 1
Willmar 3, LDC 2
East Ridge 4, Mound W 3
Nov. 30 results
Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1
Edina 4, Holy Family 0
Hutchinson 5, Waconia 2 (Dec. 3)
Waconia ... 0 1 1
Hutchinson ... 3 1 1
First period: H—Lily Docken (Ellie Petersen) 0:37; H—Petersen (Miranda Piehl) 10:08; H—Addie Longie (Raedyn Roling) 16:25
Second period: H—Lauren Nelson (Petersen, Kohle Fitterer) 0:18; W—Mia Kelley (Annika Mielke, Kendall Miller) 9:55
Third period: H—Longie (Roling, Erin White) 4:59; W—Mielke (Kelley) 13:02
PP: Hutch 0/3; Waconia 0/3
Shots: Hutch 22 (6-5-11); Waconia 35 (11-13-11)
Saves: H—Stella Docken 20/22; W—Abigail Elvebak 30/35
Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1 (Nov. 30)
Hutchinson ... 0 0 1
Willmar ... 1 0 2
First period: W—Kessa Mara (Nina Dawson, Makenna Larson) 15:58, PP
Second period: No goals
Third period: W—Lauren Eilers (unassisted) 2:26; H—Kohle Fitterer (Brooklyn Nemitz) 4:14; W—Nina Dawson (Larson, Hannah Bredesen) 9:36, PP
PP: Hutch 0/5; Willmar 2/6
Shots: Hutch 20 (8-8-4); Willmar 25 (9-7-9)
Saves: H—Stella Docken 22/25; W—Halle Mortensen 19/20
Boys Hockey
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Southwest Christian/R;2;1-0;2-1
Delano;0;0-0;3-0
Hutchinson;0;0-0;3-0
Holy Family;0;0-0;2-1
Mound Westonka;0;0-0;2-1
Litchfield/DC;0;0-1;0-1
Dec. 4 results
Hutchinson 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
SW Christian 6, LDC 4
Delano 8, Buffalo 1
Mound W 6, Armstrong 2
Dec. 2 results
Hutchinson 10, Willmar 1
Holy Family 3, Prior Lake 1
Providence Academy 3, SW Christian 2
Nov. 30 results
Hutchinson 3, River Lakes 2
Holy Family 5, Rochester Mayo 2
Mankato East 5, Mound W 3
Nov. 27 results
Delano 4, East Grand Forks 2
Mound W 6, Providence Academy 5
Blake 3, Holy Family 2
SW Christian 3, Anoka 1
Nov. 26 results
Delano 4, Thief River Falls 1
Hutchinson 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice (Dec. 4)
Sauk Rapids ... 0 0 1
Hutchinson ... 1 1 2
First period: H—AJ Mallak (Tate Renning) 1:18
Second period: H—Emmett Reiter (KK Starrett) 16:27
Third period: SR—Evan Daniels (unassisted) 1:59; H—Brady Knorr (Reiter, Starrett) 5:21; H—Knorr (Reiter, Toren Miller) 6:34
PP: Hutch 0/1; Sauk Rapids-R 0/2
Shots: Hutch 33 (11-11-11); Sauk Rapids 15 (8-4-3)
Saves: H—Eli Croatt 14/15; SR—Cole Young 29/33
Hutchinson 10, Willmar 1 (Dec. 2)
Willmar ... 0 1 0
Hutchinson ... 3 5 2
First period: H—Mitchell Piehl (AJ Ladwig) 1:32; H—KK Starrett (Emmett Reiter) 11:14; H—Karsen Niska (Gunnar Bick) 16:10, PP
Second period: H—Nolan Reiter (Starrett, Brady Knorr) 1:06, PP; H—Toren Miller (unassisted) 7:55; W—Cullen Gregory (Carter Schow) 11:25; H—Knorr (Miller, Reiter) 13:04; H—Starrett (Knorr) 13:35; H—Reiter (Knorr, Miller) 16:36
Third period: H—Tate Renning (unassisted) 10:45; H—Nathan Thode (Easton Mallak) 16:44
PP: Hutch 2/4; Willmar 0/1
Shots: Hutch 44 (13-24-7); Willmar 14 (4-6-4)
Saves: H—Hunter Lien 11/12, Braeden McGill 2/2; W—Gavin Steinwand 34/44
Hutchinson 3, River Lakes 2 (Nov. 30)
Hutchinson ... 0 0 1
Willmar ... 1 0 2
First period: H— Brady Knorr (Emmett Reiter, KK Starrett) 16:55
Second period: RL—Bradey Blaschko (Cole Pientka) 8:24; H—Knorr (unassisted) 14:08; H—Starrett (Knorr, Hutchins) 16:55, SH
Third period: RL—Bennett Schultz (unassisted) 13:57
PP: Hutch 0/4; River Lakes 0/3
Shots: Hutch 34 (12-12-10); River Lakes 25 (6-12-7)
Saves: H—Hunter Lien 24/26; RL—Carson Cronquist 31/34
Girls Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Holy Family;0-0;3-1
Southwest Christian;0-0;1-1
Jordan;0-0;1-1
Hutchinson;0-0;1-2
Delano;0-0;0-2
Mound Westonka;0-0;0-3
Dec. 4 results
Jordan 54, Watertown-M 47
Dec. 3 results
SW Christian 57, Blake 29
New London-S 56, Delano 36
Holy Family 74, Maranatha 63
St. Peter 55, Mound W 42
Dec. 2 results
Glencoe-SL 48, Jordan 37
Watertown-M 65, Mound W 41
Nov. 30 results
Hutchinson 59, Litchfield 41
Alexandria 58, Delano 46
Monticello 51, Mound W 45
Visitation 67, SW Christian 57
Holy Family 79, Norwood YA 43
Boys Basketball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf;Overall
Hutchinson;0-0;0-0
Southwest Christian;0-0;0-1
Jordan;0-0;2-0
Holy Family;0-0;0-2
Delano;0-0;1-1
Mound Westonka;0-0;0-0
Dec. 4 results
Jordan 87, Watertown 80
St. Louis Park 65, Holy Family 57
Sartell-SS 84, Delano 72
Dec. 3 results
Blake 71, SW Christian 68
Chanhassen 70, Holy Family 57
Dec. 2 results
Delano 72, St. Anthony 49
Jordan 78, Glencoe-SL 72
Dance
Hutchinson Invite (Dec. 4)
High kick: 1. Belle Plaine 4, 2. New Prague 6.5, 3. Delano 9, 4. Hutchinson 10, 5. Marshall 16, 6. Monticello 17, 7. Willmar 21, 8. Rockford 24, 9. Glencoe-Silver Lake 27, 10. Tri-City United 29, 11. Mayer Lutheran 33
Jazz: 1. New Prague 4, 2. Marshall 8, 3. Belle Plaine 9, 4. Monticello 13, 5. Delano 15, 6. Hutchinson 15, 7. Willmar 20, 8. Rockford 24, 9. Tri-City United 27, 10. Mayer Lutheran 30
Wrestling
Wright County Conference
;Pts;Conf;Overall
Annandale/ML;0-0;0-0
Glencoe-SL/LP;0-0;1-1
DC/Litchfield;0-0;0-0
Mound Westonka/SWC;0-0;0-0
Delano;0-0;0-0
Howard Lake/W-W;0-0;2-2
Hutchinson/BLHS;0-0;1-0
New London-Spicer;0-0;0-0
Watertown-Mayer/ML;0-0;0-1
Rockford;0-0;0-2
Dec. 4 results
Hastings 41, Annandale 35
Annandale 69, North Branch 10
Annandale 54, Coon Rapids 29
Annandale 38, Princeton 33
Dec. 3 results
Watertown-M 37, Scott West 24
ACGC 43, HLWW 32
HLWW 41, Canby 30
Tracy-M-B 42, HLWW 36
HLWW 42, Pipestone 37
Dec. 2 results
Hutchinson 51, Redwood Valley 25
Glencoe/SL 54, BOLD 29
Minnewaska 47, Glencoe/SL 27
Rogers 65, Rockford 12
Buffalo 48, Rockford 18
Hutchinson/BLHS 51, Redwood Valley 25 (Dec. 3)
106: Logan Schwantz (H) won forfeit … 113: Lucas Fuhr (RV) 2-2 dec. over Logan Egge … 120: Max Martin (H) won forfeit … 126: Austin Ourada (RV) 10-2 maj. dec. over Cody Tews … 132: Jordan Matson (RV) pinned Peter Stancek at 0:50 … 138: Treyton Card (H) won forfeit … 145: Luke Hoag (H) pinned Max Fuhr at 2:48 … 152: Parker Peterson (H) pinned Axel Uhlenkamp at 0:38 … 160: Matt Zeug pinned Jay Rickertsen at 1:49 … 170: Brady Andersen (H) pinned Austin Altmann at 1:46 … 182: Camden Kron (H) pinned Lane Evans at 1:58… 195: Riley Gill (H) pinned Brode Lydick at 0:48 … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 3-0 dec. over Maverick Goblirsch … 285: Griffin Evans (RV) pinned Riley Carrigan at 1:39