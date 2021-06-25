The Wright County Conference East all-conference teams for spring sports were recently announced, and 23 Hutchinson High School student-athletes were among those honored by the conference.
Here’s a look at the Tigers’ all-conference athletes in each spring sport:
Golf: The top 13 girls golfers, and top 12 boys golfers earned all-conference nods, including six Tigers. In girls golf, Hutchinson’s Claire Schweim finished third in the standings behind two Orono players to lead the way. Kaiti Ives took sixth, Addy Longie finished ninth, and Kylie Knodel finished 11th for the Tigers.
Hutchinson boys golfers Devin Verhasselt and Cam Longie finished sixth and ninth, respectively, to earn all-conference.
Track and field: The top athlete in each event at the Wright County Conference East Championship meet earned all-conference, and the Tigers had seven athletes earn the honor. For the boys, Aaron Elliott won the 100-meter dash, Mitchell Piehl won the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Jordan Titus won the shot put, and the 4x200-meter relay team of Alex Elliott, Aaron Elliott, Ethan Carter and Piehl won their race.
For the girls, Isabelle Schmitz came in first in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, and Allie Eschews won the 100-meter hurdles.
Baseball: There were 21 players on the WCC East all-conference baseball team, with each team allowed a certain number depending how it finished in the conference standings.
While New Prague won the conference and was given the most all-conference selections, the Tigers finished third in the standings with a 7-5 WCC East record and named three all-conference players: senior pitcher and short stop Zach Kuseske, senior outfielder Billy Marquardt, and junior outfielder Sam Rensch.
Softball: There were 19 players on the WCC East all-conference softball team, and like baseball, teams were given a certain number of selections depending how they finished in the standings. New Prague won the conference while the Tigers posted a 5-9 conference record for sixth place. All-conference Tigers were Paige Telecky and Kendallyn Kalenberg.
Lacrosse: The WCC all-conference girls lacrosse team included the top 17 players in the conference. With a perfect 6-0 record, the Tigers won their fifth straight conference title and were allowed five selections to the team: Maddy Seifert, Hannah Ludwig, Ellie Petersen, Ellie Campbell and Stella Schwartz.