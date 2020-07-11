McLeod County 4-H is resuming its outdoor shooting sports practices with new COVID-19 safety protocols. This is open to all youth completing kindergarten through one year past high school graduation. No equipment is needed, but participants must be enrolled in 4-H before attending their first practice.
Practices are 7-9 p.m. every Tuesday from now through Sept. 8 at Gopher Campfire. Among the disciplines that will be learned are archery, BB gun, air rifle/gun, shotgun, .22 rifle and muzzle loading. All disciplines are led by screened 4-H volunteers who have attended a two-day training on 4-H youth development and safe handling of firearms, as well as youth instruction methods.
For more information, call Darcy Cole, county extension coordinator, at 320-484-4305, or email dacole@umn.edu.