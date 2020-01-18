A Special Olympics movement is sweeping Minnesota. The goal is to bring school-age kids of all abilities together. Not just in sports, but in many areas of life. It’s called Unified Schools, and the program aims to increase athletic and leadership opportunities for students with and without intellectual disabilities.
For the past two years, the Hutchinson girls hockey team has participated in a unified dance marathon at the Mall of America to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota. This year, they’re bringing their fundraiser to Burich Arena.
“Unfortunately we weren’t able to make the dance marathon,” senior captain Alex Hantge said. “So we wanted to still do something with (Special Olympics). We decided to invite them to our hockey game and raise funds just for our Special Olympics.”
The event is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, during the girls hockey game against New Prague. All the money donated from the fundraiser will go directly to Hutch Tigers Special Olympics and will be used for new basketball jerseys, basketballs and ball bags, and equestrian lessons at Equual Access.
“They’re a really fun group of kids,” Senior Ainsela Jensen said about the Special Olympics athletes. “We love having them around, and it’s really fun to give back to them.”
Hutchinson Special Olympics has been around since 2012. Hutchinson was also one of the first 15 Unified Champion Schools to have a Special Olympics program.
One of the athletes, senior Lucas Bacon, has been with the team since he was in sixth grade. He loves basketball and has made a lot of friends through the program.
“I just like being on the team,” he said.
Mona Hjerpe, head coach of Hutchinson Special Olympics, said the idea for starting an event came from the kids. They wanted to be part of some type of fundraiser and have an opportunity to interact with their peers with disabilities. Once they heard about Unified Sports, they latched on to that and have been participating since.
“So many of the kids in our school have just great hearts,” Hjerpe said. “They care about their peers, they want to see them be happy, they want to see them participate with them and provide opportunity. As adults, we’re trying to create those opportunities for them. The whole hockey thing is just going to be a great time for our athletes and the Special Olympic athletes to come and see what’s happening in the hockey arena. They all get to spend time together, it just raises awareness, and it’s an opportunity to be together and have fun.”
During the Jan. 24 event, posters will be available for sale and blankets made by the five senior members of the girls hockey team will be raffled off. That’s just some of the ways the event hopes to support Hutchinson Special Olympics.
Citizens Bank and Trust will match all donations up to $500, and other sponsors are being sought to jump in and help the cause. If you can’t make it to the game, you can always donate through the school.
It’s all about creating awareness and doing some good in the community, and the girls hockey team wants to do its part.
“They’re always there supporting us,” Hantge said, “so we just want to be there to support them in return.”