Baseball has been a part of him his whole life, even when he was a child.
Quinten "Lefty" Hoien was born in Twin Valley, Minnesota. He can't remember when he started playing baseball, but he has been around the sport since he was born.
“My father was a baseball player,” Hoien said. “I had access to baseball all the time while I was in high school, even in grade school and junior high. I grew up around the game.”
That lifelong attraction to the game took him many places and earned Hoien recognition, including the announcement earlier this month by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society that Hoien is one of three Class of 2020 inductees to the West Central Minnesota Baseball Hall of Fame.
Hoien, now a Litchfield resident, said that baseball was big in the Twin Valley community when he was growing up. He played with the American Legion team in the spring and then in the summer league as those were the only times that he could play given it's impossible to play all year round.
But in 1952, when graduation time came around for Hoien, he wasn't sure what he wanted to do. His parents wanted him to go to college, but he didn't know if he wanted to make that commitment — until one night his father received a phone call from a neighboring community to see if Hoien wanted to play a baseball game for them against a semi-pro team. They wanted him to play center field. Hoien accepted and said he got his first taste of what good ballplayers are supposed to be like.
"We got beat, but we were competing with them,” Hoien said. “The next day I got a telephone call from a person I did not know whatsoever, but he introduced himself as the catcher from the Detroit Lakes semi-pro team. He was wondering if I was going to go to school. I said, 'I want to go to school, I haven't decided where.' He said, 'I'm a coach at Eastern Arizona. I would like for you to come to Eastern and play baseball.' That was a godsend.”
Eastern Arizona offered him a scholarship, which he couldn't refuse.
“I questioned my own abilities,” he said. “I didn't know if I was good enough to play here.”
At the end of the summer, after Hoien went through all the paperwork, the coach, Bruce Larson, offered him a ride to Arizona and helped him get settled into his new environment.
“We got to Arizona in the evening,” Hoien said. “He said, 'Tomorrow morning, there will be a young gentleman and he'll knock on the door. Let him in, because he's going to be a good friend for you.'”
The next day there was a knock at the door, and the person at the door was someone Hoien would call a friend for the next 60-plus years. Manuel “Poncho” Martinez was a year older than Hoien and taught him everything, Hoien said, from his culture, to the Eastern Arizona community, and a great deal about baseball.
Larson told Hoien he was going to have to work for a spot on the team, which was a bit intimidating at first.
“He didn't tell me he was going to give me a spot,” Hoien said. “I'll tell you, my eyes got about that big the first practice. There were so many ballplayers, and they were good ballplayers.”
The coach posted on the bulletin board every two days the players who made it to the next day. In the end, Hoien made the roster and played many games in many different places with Eastern Arizona.
After two years at Eastern, Hoien graduated and decided to follow his friend Martinez to Colorado State, or what is now Northern Colorado.
“Once again I caught a break,” Hoien said. “The coach from Northern, he said, 'We've lost our center fielder, graduated, and the center fielder job is open.' I've been corresponding with Poncho, he says, 'Come up here, it's a good school. You can compete with these people up here. You'll be fine.' Well, I firmly believed in everything that he had told me, because everything he said we were doing, we were doing.”
This was now Division I baseball, playing against the top schools in the nation. The team had a good season, eventually reaching the 1955 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The first game was against the University of Southern California, the top-ranked team in the country at the time.
“I don't know if any one of the players on my team figured that out.” Hoien said. “We never gave it any thought except, 'Hey, we're playing in a big stadium.'”
Colorado State beat the Trojans 2-1. Hoien said his biggest regret from that game was not keeping the ball that he caught for the final out. Instead, he flipped it to the umpire, which was instinct to him.
Colorado State lost its next two games, but the experience was something that Hoien will never forget.
“Warming up for the game, you wonder how it's going to be,” Hoien said. “We didn't know anything about the team we were going to play, a lot of questions in our mind. Once you got on the field, once the game starts, those things leave you. Then you get back to the way you trained, the way you practiced. It's still baseball. They still have to throw strikes, you still have to catch the ball, then it's a game. That's the enjoyable part. Especially with a good bunch of people. Our team was very close, a great bunch of guys.”
When his college years were over, Hoien began his teaching career in Belgrade, where he also coached the football team. He stayed there for six years before moving to Litchfield and coaching baseball. In 1981, he received the R.M. Farrish Award from the American Legion, which recognizes outstanding service to District 7 American Legion baseball.
Hoien also continued to play amateur baseball for 25 years. First he played for the Belgrade Redmen, and then with the Dassel-Cokato Saints for many years, where most of the players were other coaches. One of the players was his brother, Mick Hoien, who coached baseball at Dassel-Cokato High School. The Hoiens coached against each other often, but it was always friendly competition, Lefty said.
Hoien and the Saints played in five state amateur tournaments, winning the title in 1968 and finishing runners-up in 1972. He appreciates what town ball does for people who just love to play baseball and want to keep playing.
“It still gives you an opportunity to play the game,” he said. “People have played town ball for the love of the game.”
In 2002, Hoien was inducted into the Northern Colorado Hall of Fame. It was surprising to him, he said, and he appreciated that the school recognized him. But it was all the more worth seeing the familiar faces that were there with him during the ceremony.
“I was excited,” Hoien said. “It was great for us to get together as a group of men coming from all different parts of the United States and reliving ball games. It was a great time.”
With his induction into the West Central Hall of Fame, Hoien reflected on how much baseball has impacted his life, how it has been at the center of everything that he has learned throughout the years, and how it has helped him maintain friendships he never imagined.
“In my fondest dreams I never gave it any thought of being inducted into anything more,” Hoien said. “This game is a complete surprise. (Baseball) has opened a lot of doors for me. ... I'm always learning, it's a never-ending process. That's what athletics does.”