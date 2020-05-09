Hutchinson’s girls swimming and diving team has been one of the most dominant squads in Hutchinson athletics history, racking up 18 conference titles, including a current streak of 12; 24 section titles, including a current streak of 13; and four state championships.
When it comes to school records, however, many have been broken within the past 10 years. Tigersharks head coach Rory Fairbanks attributes this to the hard work that the girls have put in the pool since they were a part of the High Tides program.
“They've all swam together since they were 8 years old,” Fairbanks said. “They have been good the whole way through. We've just had that natural competitiveness in practice to push each other and get better.”
One of those swimmers is current Hutchinson senior Lexi Kucera, who holds four individual school records in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and is also a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that also set school records. She’ll be attending the University of Nebraska this fall and swimming with the team, but some of her drive also has to go to her sister, Kaylee. Kaylee was a few years older than Lexi, who looked up to her sister and attended many meets and saw Kaylee breaking records.
“When Lexi was in fifth or sixth grade and Kaylee was setting records, she would come in before practice and she would tell us she's going to beat her sister's records,” Fairbanks said. “Both of those girls are very competitive. … The Kuceras are an athletic family, so it's in their nature to be that way and be driven.”
Fairbanks said that the girls are keenly aware of what the records are since they hang up in Carlson Pool for all to see. The goal isn't to focus on that, but to improve every day.
Speaking of focus, former diver Rachel Haugen holds the records for scores after six and 11 dives. She set those records back in 2015, her senior year.
Since that time, the Tigersharks had a string of good divers come through the program including Jenna Nagy and Emma Trenton. Those two pushed Haugen in practice to be better, but she was also learning that sometimes thinking about something too much can be a detriment.
“Rachel got caught up on the records,” Fairbanks said. “So we finally just said, 'Just go out and dive and let the scores happen.' That's when the records came about.”
Another great Tigershark during her time was Audrey Kumm. Although she only holds one record in the 200 medley relay with teammates Kaylee Kucera, Jordan Ford and Aspen Billiet, she is second in school history in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Kumm is a product of the swimmers that came before her, Fairbanks said. She came in and worked hard to get better everyday, which led to her setting records.
“She worked hard every day,” Fairbanks said. “She was a good age group swimmer and just continued to improve all the way through.”
But records are meant to be broken, and Kumm’s have since been broken by recent swimmers. Lexi Kucera beat her butterfly time by 0.16 seconds, while another younger swimmer, sophomore Hailey Farrell, set a new record in the 200 IM by just 0.04 seconds.
Farrell has been a big part of the team’s recent run of success and broken records. Along with the 200 IM she holds the school record in the 500 freestyle and is a member of the 400 freestyle relay team that holds the record. The 200 IM and the 500 freestyle are the longest individual events in high school swimming. That's where Farrell's focus is and where Fairbanks believes that she will do her best at the next level.
“She can hold a pace in practice as long or longer than anyone we've ever had,” Fairbanks said. “She wants to be a sprinter, but we've talked with her several times. When coaches start calling and looking at her as a recruit, her strength is going to be those distance events. Her strength, just the way her body is made up and the way her energy systems run, she's definitely a better distance swimmer than she is a sprinter.”
’Sharks aren’t without a star in the sprinting events as well. Sophomore Grace Hanson, who was recently named the Class A Swimmer of the Year by the Minnesota Swimming and Diving Coaches Association, holds records in the 50 and 100 freestyle events and is part of the relay teams with records in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay. Hanson's 50 freestyle time of 22.79 tied the Minnesota Class A record, and hopefully in June she will head to Omaha to compete in the Olympic quaifier.
So Hanson is a little bit of the opposite of Farrell in that she's quick with fast twitch muscles. Faribanks believes that if Hanson were to swim in more distance events, there's no doubt that she would be high on those lists as well.
“She can swim the butterfly, also some breaststroke,” he said. “You know, her 500 isn't bad either. We just haven't even needed her in there.”
While the Tigersharks have had a long tradition of success, fans and swimmers of the team in recent years have literally watched history be made, and there’s no telling how long those records will stand. While Fairbanks is looking forward to seeing who will be the next swimmers to challenge those records, he’ll make sure that their priorities are straight first.
“If you work hard every day, trying to improve every day, the records are going to be what they are,” he said.