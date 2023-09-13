Like any father, Dennis Piechowski wants his children to be successful.
But the cheers stop at the boundary lines of the volleyball court. Because as much as Piechowski roots for his kids’ success, the Hutchinson High School volleyball coach also likes to win.
So, when the ball went into the air for the Tigers’ match against the White Bear Lake Bears — coached by his oldest daughter Mackenzie Leverty — a couple of weeks ago, Piechowski wasn’t Dad anymore.
“Once the match starts, I don’t even look at her,” Piechowski said. “It’s just another opponent.”
That sounds harsher than he intended it to. Probably. He had a slight smile as he said it, so he might have said it in jest. Of course, Piechowski had also just watched his Hutchinson squad post a dominating win in three sets at Lyndsey Whalen Gymnasium.
“We’re actually playing pretty good,” Piechowski said. “I think we were a little bit flat tonight. We had more energy, more consistency (in a season-opening win over Litchfield). But they (White Bear Lake) are probably a little bit more competitive, playing at a higher level, to push us. So I’m feeling good.”
But what about the coach of the rival team, Piechowski was asked. Your daughter?
“She’s competitive,” Piechowski said. “She’s always been competitive. When she played in college, she was highly competitive. And you know, you want to win. I got bragging rights for a year.”
This brought a brief chuckle from Leverty, who’d been standing by quietly, listening to her father, at times growing emotional — over both the result of the match and going head-to-head with her father/coaching mentor.
“We definitely did not play our best,” Leverty said of her team’s performance. “And we’ve talked about that, controlling things we can control.”
Leverty graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2010 after a standout career, then played volleyball at University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. She and fellow HHS grad Katie Maher played on the Tommies team that posted a 40-1 record on the way to the school’s first NCAA Division III women’s volleyball championship in 2012. Last year, that national title team was inducted into the UST Hall of Fame.
“Three of the four years she was there, they went to the regional … her junior year they were national champions, which was an awesome experience,” Piechowski said. “As a parent, and as a volleyball coach, to see your daughter be able to go and do that, be a part of that, there’s not a lot of kids that get to do that.”
Leverty is now a physical therapist assistant living in Hugo and has continued her volleyball passion as a coach. After coaching club teams, then spending a year as an assistant varsity coach, Leverty was hired last year as the head volleyball coach at White Bear Lake High School.
She was 14-15 last season. So far this year, the Bears are off to 3-1 start.
It was prior to that first year as assistant coach at White Bear Lake that the idea came up of scheduling a match with Hutchinson.
“When she became the varsity coach, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s get you on the schedule,’” said Piechowski, who’s in his 19th season as head coach at Hutchinson. “So now we’re in our third one. Hopefully we can keep doing it. Hopefully I can keep winning, and we’ll be good with that.”
Hutchinson beat White Bear Lake in three straight games in 2021, when Leverty was an assistant. But in her first year as head coach, on the Bears’ home court, Leverty earned the win.
“She knows last year, if we would have been talking in White Bear Lake, I would have been saying the same things, bragging rights,” Piechowski said. “So yeah, it’s tough being competitive, but hopefully she understands that I’m gonna be just as competitive every time I play her — I’m gonna win, or do what I can to win.”
Yes, he said that with a smile, too. Piechowski knows he’s going to get a match any time he runs up against his daughter.
They both seem to appreciate the idea of a hard-fought rivalry that ends with a smile and a hug for the opposing coach. No matter who leaves the gym with the “W” on a given night.
The two coaches talk regularly, two or three times a week during the season, according to Piechowski, though there’s a bit of radio silence when the head-to-head matchup approaches, apparently because neither wants to give away too much of their game plan. While their competitiveness — and bragging rights — provide motivation for dad and daughter, they don’t share much with players on their teams.
“I’m going to say most of them don’t know, and I’m OK with that,” Piechowski said. “It’s just between me and her.”
“I think some of my girls that do (know), really do want to win I think, for that, and give it their all because they’re coming here and playing my dad,” Leverty said. “But I don’t know if they all realize that.”
As for those pre-match coach talks being somewhat guarded? Here’s Piechowski’s take:
“We talked last night, and all of a sudden, she’d say something … ‘Well, our team scouted your team,’” Piechowski said. “Well, how did that happen? And she would say something like, ‘Oh, OK, so that, you know…’ so you’re trying to pick up tidbits.”
With their annual match behind them, however, the coach-student and father-daughter mentorship will resume without restraint. It’s something they both seem to enjoy. Something that has been going on since Leverty’s playing days at Hutchinson High School, really.
“It was awesome,” Leverty said of playing for her father. “I think I got pushed the hardest, knowing that he could push me like that, because I was his daughter. And then, going home, we’d have conversations at night, if things didn’t go well. I think I learned a lot from those conversations.”
And just like old times, Piechowski said that as they met after the match, on opposite sides of the net, in the traditional post-match handshake line, he already was offering advice about something he’d seen during the match. Most of their conversations these days aren’t about match strategy though.
“I think a lot of the communication that we have is more like being a head coach, how do you handle this situation?” he said. “I’ve got these kids, this is what’s going on, and this and this. So, it’s not really the Xs and Os. I think she’s still trying to navigate how to be the head coach. And a lot of people think it’s all about the Xs and Os, but today, it’s a lot of administrative stuff. How do you handle situations? How do you handle people? How do you handle kids and parents? And I find that those are the conversations that we have more than the Xs and Os.
“She knows that if she would ever ask me, what do you do in this situation, I’d be more than willing to give her ideas,” Piechowski said, then adding with a wry smile, “Not until we played, but afterwards. She knows my number, so she can call anytime.”