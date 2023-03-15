There are Sunday afternoons in the winter when Sue Homan wanders into her husband’s “man cave” in their house on Graham Avenue in Hutchinson to find him watching television and begins to ask what he’s watching. She quickly answers her own question.
After 51 years of marriage, she knows that if it’s a Sunday afternoon in the winter, Ed Homan most likely has the channel tuned to University of Minnesota wrestling.
“Of course, wrestling!” a smiling Ed Homan tells a visitor about his wife’s realization.
Homan is passionate about both wrestling and the University of Minnesota, and the Gophers wrestling program is the perfect combination of those interests. So, Sunday afternoons in front of the television watching Gophers wrestling are a bit of a tradition.
It’s an extension of Homan’s nearly lifelong enthusiasm for wrestling — though most of that time has not been as a spectator. He spent nearly half a century in the heat of the action, as a high school wrestling official, before retiring in 2021.
Homan’s dedication to the sport was recognized last month with a letter from the Minnesota State High School League, and commemorative pin and watch.
“Throughout your years as an official, you have demonstrated an incredible commitment to enhance your skills and knowledge to be an effective official,” reads the letter from Jason Nickleby, assistant director of officials for the high school league. “You have devoted countless hours, traveled many miles and given great effort to meet the expectations of the League, the schools, and the athletes whom you serve. Your efforts have made a difference! You have played a vital role in the education of the youth of Minnesota. For those efforts and your service — THANK YOU!”
It is thanks Homan takes great pride in, though he does so in a humble way, as if trying to not draw too much attention to himself. Kind of the philosophy with which he worked as a referee for 40 plus years — always in control, but rarely noticed. That’s the way the best wrestling officials ply their trade, Homan says.
Homan, who will turn 75 in June, officiated high school wrestling for 43 years, then spent seven years as an officiating observer for MSHSL, the last four as observation coordinator.
“I assigned various officials … and we would go throughout Minnesota and observe officials that were young, wanted to be critiqued, and possibly (wanted) an opportunity to work at the state tournament,” Homan explained. “We evaluate them, sit down with them afterwards, to review their performance and their signaling, their positions, knowledge of the rules and so forth … and try to help them improve their officiating ability.”
Homan wrestled at 103 and 112 pounds for Hutchinson High School, compiling a 64-8 record, a .889 career win percentage that ranks second in program history. He went on to wrestle at Worthington Junior College, earning a third-place finish at 115 pounds during the 1969 National Junior College Tournament.
He got started in officiating in his early 20s after a friend suggested it, not on a whim, really, but he didn’t exactly throw his whole heart into it at first, instead think, “OK, I’ll give it a try.” Before long, he became more serious about the “try.”
“The more I positioned myself in the mat, the more I blew the whistle, the more interaction I had with kids and officials, I thought, ‘You know what, I have to do this. This is my passion,’” Homan recalled. “I really, really got to love it.”
He started his career as an independent contractor. He recalls sitting down at a table with a highway map and looking at towns within a 100-mile radius of Hutchinson. Homan then sent letters and post cards to athletic directors and coaches at schools that fell within that boundary, offering his officiating services.
“I can remember my wife saying, ‘100-mile radius? Where are you going? Who pays for this?’” Homan said with a sheepish smile. “But that was my objective, to get out as much as I could.”
The marketing plan worked, as Homan found himself officiating matches from Foley in the north to Rochester in the south, and “way out west” to east of the Twin Cities. His circuit included, of course, high school gymnasiums in Hutchinson, Litchfield, Glencoe, Dassel-Cokato and others, and it meant he was on the road three nights a week, in addition to full-day tournaments most Saturdays during the high school season that stretched from November through early March.
He didn’t get rich, not financially anyway. His earliest checks were for $27.50, Homan said, which covered officiating junior varsity, B-squad and varsity matches in one night. By the time he retired, he was being paid $100 to $125.
“I make this a point of emphasis to young officials: If you’re going to do it for the money, don’t get into officiating, because that’s not the reason you will officiate,” Homan said. “Yes, it’s nice to get compensated, but the purpose of getting into the officiating, to become an official, is to preserve or enhance the performance of the meet. The reason is to give back and make sure that the game, or the match, is scored correctly, so the outcome is the right outcome.”
After a few years as an independent Homan joined the Gold Country Wrestling Association, a metro-headquartered officials group, “and it changed my life … and the way I looked at officiating. It made me a better person, better official.”
The first one to five years of an official’s career are critical to his longevity, Homan said, as he navigates the travel, time commitment, time away from family — to say nothing of developing the skills, knowledge and mindset of an official.
“You have to study the casebook, you have to know that backwards and forwards, because you don’t officiate with the rulebook in your back pocket,” he said. “You need to know the rules, you have to be in position at all times to observe the activity and … you have to be in position because the difference between a two (-point) near-fall and a three near-fall is a matter of seconds. And if you don’t hustle in any, as an official, in any event, you’re not going to succeed. It’s just that simple.”
Knowledge, positioning, hustle — they’re also the key ingredients in helping successful referees avoid the bane of all officials — vocal, demonstrative criticism of their work from coaches, athletes and fans. Homan says that was a big part of his survival as an official.
“I felt at ease … I didn’t’ really feel the pressure,” he said. “Although I will tell you that those first three years were tough, because you’re out on your own, you’re the only person on the mat. And you’re making judgment calls that affect the outcome of any individual match.
“But if you know the rules, it minimizes the conflict that you might have with coaches and parents,” he continued. “I can honestly say that over the course of my many years, I didn’t have much conflict with coaches and parents because I felt that I was being the best official I could possibly be. And if I’m in the right position, I make the right calls, there’s no — there can’t be any — controversy.”
These days, though, even officials who follow that recipe for success can find themselves the object of abuse from fans, Homan said, and it’s part of the reason he believes there’s a shortage of high school referees.
“I don’t care if it’s basketball, football, hockey, it seems like fans have a tendency to lash out at officials,” Homan said. “You saw it at the Super Bowl (in February). I thought it was a well-officiated game, but when it comes down to one call — one play does not decide the outcome, whether it’s the first play of the game or the last, there’s a lot of calls in between. That’s true with wrestling, you know, from the start of the match to the end of the match, and you know there’s a takedown, there’s a near-fall, there’s a lot of points scored in between.”
Homan wanted to get every call on the mat right, and that desire made him a student of the game. He watched other referees work and he talked to them after matches, soaking up as much knowledge as he could.
“I watched a lot of officiating … watching their performance, how they position on the mat, how they were interacting with coaches when there was a questionable call and so forth,” he said. “And I learned, I picked up from that. That’s another thing for younger officials, watch as much wrestling as you can. It’s important to watch, if you want to become good. Watch good officials during the section and state tournament and use that to help you become a better official.
“You still need to be yourself. Don’t try to be somebody else,” Homan added. “But you can pick up a lot of good pointers from good-quality officials.”
He worked more than 30 state tournaments during his career, but no matches really stand out over others as especially meaningful. After all, Homan said, he wasn’t there as a spectator.
“People would always come up to me and say, ‘Did you know that you just officiated the guy that was number one in the state last year? And I go, ‘I had no idea.’ I always, always looked at the red and green band (worn around competing wrestler’s ankles). That’s all that mattered to me. I didn’t look at the kid … I might have known who he was, but I didn’t want that registered in my mind as to think that. I’m not gonna, you know, you’re not going to favor one over the other. Like I said it’s just red and green. I didn’t care who the wrestlers were.”
So committed to an officials’ objectivity, Homan said, that he even resisted reading the bible of the sport in Minnesota — The Guillotine — because “I didn’t want to identify with any particular wrestler or team or so forth. I wanted to be as unbiased as possible, impartial.”
He subscribes to The Guillotine these days though, because it helps satisfy his wrestling jones — just like those Sunday afternoon Gophers wrestling matches, as well as the high school matches, including the state tournament two weeks ago.
“Wrestling has been a big part of my life,” Homan said. “And I’ve got some friends that are passionate, or maybe crazy, I guess, about wrestling. So we go to the state tournament in March.”
And regular-season matches, too. He’s a regular attendee of Hutchinson High School matches, even catching a Tigers’ dual meet in late February. On his wife’s birthday.
“I found a way to manage to go watch the Tigers wrestling,” he admitted with a grin.
It is an admission that also allows him to offer his own thank you. Ed Homan’s 50-year officiating career is a credit to Sue Homan, most of all, he says. After all, while he was patrolling wrestling mats, she was keeping things together on the home front, raising their two now-adult children. His children both have careers of their own now. Andrew is a Navy diver stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, while Jennifer is a conservation officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“My wife allowed me to follow my passion,” Homan said. “After 50-some years of me being in and out of the house, raising two kids, she made it all possible. It’s been an enjoyable ride, but you know, it’s not possible without my wife allowing me to follow my desire.”