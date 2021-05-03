Hutchinson’s Annika Alsleben will have to wait for next year to swim at Grinnell College. The sophomore’s season with the Pioneers women’s swimming and diving team was completely canceled due to COVID-19.
Alsleben, Grinnell season canceled
Stephen Wiblemo
