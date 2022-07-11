The red-hot Hutchinson Huskies won their 16th game in a row, downing Howard Lake 10-0 Sunday at Veterans Memorial Field.
Hutchinson won three games last week, beating Loretto and Dassel-Cokato earlier, and has not lost since late May. Entering the second half of the season, the Huskies have a record of 17-5 overall.
The Orphans were unable to score against the Huskies, whose Jon DeRock picked up his fourth win on the mound this season.
Matt Piechowski, Jayden Fleck, and Tyler Schiller were quick to get men aboard in early innings, as Schiller got the first of his two doubles. Jake Wendland also hit a home run for Hutchinson.
Manager Mike Kutter spoke about his offense on the season at the halfway point and how the Huskies will approach July and August.
“It’s the depth of our lineup, overall,” he said. “You don’t have to navigate (batters) 1 through 9 around two or three guys. We have good plate appearances, good approaches at the plate, and we understand what to do.”
Hutchinson pitching has been solid, too.
“This year with our starting rotation, we’ve been able to go out without overworking them and get five, six, seven (innings) out of them,” Kutter said. “Our starters have been really consistent over the past month and that’s what we’re looking to do every game with them.”
Hutchinson travels to Cokato for a date with the Kernels, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The teams last met June 12 in Hutchinson, when the Huskies won in a walk-off, 4-3. Lane Glaser pitched all nine innings for the win.
Huskies top Loretto
The Huskies made short order of Loretto July 5, taking a 12-1 win in seven innings at Loretto.
Zach Kuseske (7-0) again dominated on the mound for Hutchinson, striking out four Larks through six innings before yielding to Noah Corrow in the seventh for the hold. North Star League rules end games after seven innings with a 10-run differential.
Piechowski went two hits for three at bats and Schiller went 2-for-4. Each had two runs batted in for Hutchinson — one of them on Piechowski’s triple. Lane Glaser also added two RBI.
“It took us a little while to get the offense going,” Kutter said. “They had a chance to get a couple (runs) back (after the fourth inning) but only got one run. Jake Wendland had two hits as well, so our middle of the batting order continues to do damage and we get production out of them.”
Dump Dassel-Cokato
Mike Kutter and the Huskies continued their domination of local North Star League teams, Friday at Dassel-Cokato. The Saints made it competitive, down two runs through four innings, until Hutchinson opened the scoring wide open with a five-run, fifth.
Glaser gave up five hits and four earned runs, lasting five innings for the win. He is now 6-1 on the season.
Schiller paced the offense, batting in three runs on three hits. Glaser chipped in two additional runs on two hits.
“It was a bit of a battle with D-C,” Kutter said. “We pulled away after the fourth, but they rallied back and got it to 10-9. We hit the ball well and played some good defense, but then Schiller got that two-out, two RBI double that pushed the lead for us in the ninth inning.”
Kutter said he was pleased by his players performance, having been so dominant in the first half of the season.
“It was a good test for us, we haven’t had a lot of battles the last couple of weeks,” he said.