The Hutchinson Huskies cruised to a pair of North Star League wins during the past weekend, flexing their offensive muscle in wins over Rockford and Loretto as they stayed in fourth place in league standings.
Huskies 19, Rockford 0
Hutchinson collected its eighth consecutive win Friday at the Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.
Starting pitcher Jon DeRock (2-2) went four innings, gave up one hit, and issued four strikeouts before yielding to Kyle Messner (1-0) in the fifth. Messner allowed one hit and added two strikeouts of his own to complete the shutout.
Jayden Fleck led the offense with three hits and four runs batted in, while Cody Arlt chipped in two hits and three RBI of his own.
“There was a lot of mistakes from Rockford, so we took advantage of that,” said Huskies Manager, Mike Kutter. “We got the key hits when we needed to.”
Lane Glaser, Fleck, and Billy Marquardt each batted doubles, while Zach Kuseske had the game’s lone triple.
Huskies route Loretto 16-6
The Huskies continued their roll with a 16-6 win over the Loretto Larks Sunday at the Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.
“Lane Glaser (3-1) did a nice job on the hill for us with seven strikeouts against a tough lineup,” Kuttner. “It’s probably one of the better lineups we’ve seen more recently.”
Fleck and Zach Kuseske each contributed three hits, while Glaser, Jake Wendland, and Matt Piechowski, collected two hits each for Hutchinson, which had 16 hits in the game. Andrew Kuttner had an RBI in the ninth inning, on a pinch-hit, home run to round out the scoring.
Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie was 0-2 for Loretto, while his sons Bradley and Joshua contributed in bigger ways to the Larks’ offense. Bradley Koskie was 3-for-4 and had three RBI, and Joshua Koskie scored one run and hit a triple.
Hutchinson (9-4) will next take on the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m. today at Memorial Park in Howard Lake, and travel to Litchfield for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday. They return home for a 1 p.m. game Sunday against league-leading Delano (10-1).