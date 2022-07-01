The Hutchinson Huskies closed out the first half of their amateur baseball schedule with a convincing 14-1 win over Rockford last week before heading into a brief Fourth of July break.
Zach Kuseske got the win for Hutchinson, out-dueling Crows pitcher Aiden Smith, who had the lead through the first frame, but gave up five runs in the second inning before yielding to Rockford’s Zach Nelson in the fifth.
Jayden Fleck had two doubles and Jake Wendland had a solo home run, but it was a collective effort of small-ball in the Hutchinson second inning that generated five runs. Hutchinson brought seven more baserunners around in the sixth inning before the game was called on the 10-run rule.
“It was an all-around, solid game for us,” Hutchinson Manager Mike Kutter said. “We’re off for a week now. It’s a good time for everybody to kind of get away.”
Asked about the momentum after winning 13 consecutive games since their last loss, May 27 in Delano, Kutter said the holiday break would be good for the team and the rest of North Star League, as whole.
“It’s a chance to just get some time away and take a break for a while,” he said.
Kutter also lamented how Hutchinson has been so dominate this season, winning games decisively. There hasn’t been much drama in the games played.
“That’s a good thing and it could be bad, too,” he said. “Really, we have enough experience that we can handle tight games, too. Offensively, I’m a little bit surprised what some guys have done at the plate the first half of the season. We’ve taken off and ran with it and (batter) one through nine, there doesn’t seem to be a weak area in our lineup.”
Kutter is keen on his pitchers, too.
“Our pitching has been good, really. I expected that, but we still have to prepare for tougher games, especially once you get into the playoffs,” he said.
It’s a sentiment he has shared after games earlier in the season.
July and August are two of the most important months is baseball, according to Kutter, and after the team’s success in June, “hopefully, we can take another run as this thing.”
Hutchinson (14-5) will turn its attention to Minnesota Twins alum Corey Koskie and the rest of the Loretto Larks Thusday, July 7, after the Fourth of July break. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Klaers Field in Loretto.