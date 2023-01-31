Sixty-five Saint John's University student-athletes recently achieved 2022 Fall Academic All-MIAC honors. For the fifth time in the last eight academic years (and the third consecutive), SJU led the MIAC in male honorees.
In order to qualify for MIAC Academic All-Conference recognition, student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Student-athletes must be a member of a MIAC-sponsored varsity team, utilize a season of participation (per NCAA and MIAC definitions) and have remained on the sports roster through the conclusion of the sport's season.