Conner Hogan never expected to be a repeat state champion at the beginning of the swimming and diving season. That’s because the Hutchinson junior didn’t have swimming the 100-yard butterfly on his mind.

An event he won the Class A title in during the 2022 season, the butterfly wasn’t on his playlist until Tigersharks head coach Rory Fairbanks got together with Hogan and discussed a plan of remaining in the event, and switching from the 100-yard backstroke event to the 50-yard freestyle.

