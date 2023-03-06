Conner Hogan never expected to be a repeat state champion at the beginning of the swimming and diving season. That’s because the Hutchinson junior didn’t have swimming the 100-yard butterfly on his mind.
An event he won the Class A title in during the 2022 season, the butterfly wasn’t on his playlist until Tigersharks head coach Rory Fairbanks got together with Hogan and discussed a plan of remaining in the event, and switching from the 100-yard backstroke event to the 50-yard freestyle.
“Coach told me, ‘you’re going to go and break that (state) record.’ I was like, I don’t know. I wanted to swim the 50 free and 100 back. Those are my two specialties. Coming into today, that was what I wanted, was that record,” Hogan said.
Hogan didn’t just repeat as a state butterfly champion, he added a third title to his career total at the Class A State Championships March 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Hogan also posted an automatic All-American time of 20.21 seconds to win the 50-yard freestyle finals.
He junior came back on the other side of the diving break to repeat as butterfly champion. Seeded second after the preliminaries, Hogan led the entire race, swimming a blistering opening 50 of 22.88 seconds. His time of 48.93 was an All-American consideration time and indeed set a Class A State Meet record.
It was also more than a whole second faster than his 2022 state champion time of 50.12 seconds.
“I was hoping to go back-to-back. I was really focused on the 50 at the beginning of the meet. I was hoping to go under 20 seconds, but I was still really happy with my time. I dropped a bunch of time from my Junior Nationals race,” Hogan said. “(My butterfly) time was really great. My legs are still hurting right now.”
Top seed James McCarthy of St. Anthony was strong over the final 50 yards, but was unable to close the gap as Hogan extended his 83-hundredths of a second lead with the fastest back-half of the race in 26.05 seconds.
“I knew James was a great second-half swimmer. We learned that yesterday (in the preliminaries). I knew I had to take it out fast and hold on in the second half. I was really feeling it that second half. I took it out a half-second faster than I did yesterday, and I was still faster the back half,” Hogan said.
While Hogan stole the show for Hutchinson, the only non Breck/Blake swimmer to capture a swimming title in the Class A Meet, the Tigersharks’ team effort earned them an eighth-place finish with 130 points.
In total, Hutchinson swimmers earned all-state finishes in six events, with two other swimmers competing in consolation finals.
Sophomore Carter Johnson, seeded ninth and eighth, respectively, in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle into the state meet, qualified for championship heats in the preliminaries.
Johnson’s preliminary time of four minutes, 50.9 seconds, in the 500 freestyle broke John Fraser’s team record that stood for 25 years.
“I was really happy that I accomplished that goal. It’s something I’ve been working all season for,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who took 11th at state in the 500 as a freshman, hit the wall in sixth place in the finals in 4:53.18. His time of 1:46.43 in the 200 freestyle placed him eighth.
“Being ranked ninth in the 200, I was super motivated to get into the (championship) finals, and my goal was to break the school record. I didn’t get it, so I am hoping to do that next year,” Johnson said.
Both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams reached the podium for Hutchinson in repeat seasons. Sophomore Anthony Witte, freshman Grant Kosek, Hogan, and junior Jackson Kramer were sixth overall in the opening medley race with a season-best time of 1:38.25.
Junior Riley Yerks, Kramer, Johnson, and Hogan were sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. Hogan’s anchor split of 45.17 seconds, second-fastest in the race, led Hutchinson past St. Thomas Academy and Monticello.
Kosek, seeded 16th into the consolation finals, moved up three positions, placing 13th in a career-best time of 1:00.96 in the 100 breaststroke.
Other state swims came from Yerks in the 200 individual medley (17th place, 2:06.03), Witte in the 100 backstroke (18th place, 56.48) and the 200 freestyle relay of Yerks, senior Dane Thovson, sophomore Eric Oberg, and Johnson. Thovson was a half-second faster in his leg from the preliminaries to the finals.
Breck/Blake dominated Class A with nine wins in the pool, scoring 408 points. St. Thomas Academy was a distant second with a score of 204 followed by Orono with 167.
Section 3A champions one week, 12 state medals the next, Hogan had high praise for the leader of the program, who has continued to produce high-quality teams and individuals year in and year out.
“I can’t say enough about him (Coach Fairbanks). He’s an amazing coach,” Hogan said. “I love him. He’s a great guy. He’ll push you though. He’s a tough cookie. We have kids coming in next year. I think we should have our best year in a while next year. It’s going to be a great year as a team. With how hard Rory pushes us, really, I expect big things.”