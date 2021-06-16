The Ridgewater College disc golf course was filled with 47 competitors Tuesday for the third annual Water Carnival Tournament.
Players were split into five divisions and played two rounds each, facing off against each other for cash prizes. The five division champs were:
- Jaime Barrall, Hutchinson, advanced
- Josh Henry, Hutchinson, intermediate
- Jerome Hilgemann, Hutchinson, recration
- Meghan Curry, Hutchinson, women
- Sage Tolsma, Hutchinson, junior
The tournament featured several big moments and highlights for the players. In the Advanced Division, Barrall knocked off two-time champion Sam King. He and Jack Sanders were tied at the end of regulation, but Barral birdied Hole 4 to win the sudden-death playoff.
In the Intermediate Division, Klayton Starrett, shot a hole-in-one on Hole 3 to finish second. Curry also earned her third straight title in the Womens Division.
The event also featured several post-tournament contests, including a closest to the pin contest and the Ring of Fire, in which participants circle around a basket and all putted at the same time. Winners of the closest to the pin contest were Markus Mehr and Bobby Rasmussen, and winners of the Ring of Fire contest were Sam King and Brian Tillmann.
Members of the Water Carnival Royalty and Queen candidates even got in on the fun, with Miss Hutchinson Erika Tillman leading the way by shooting a 92.
2021 Water Carnival Tournament
Advanced: 1. Jaime Barrall 60, 2. Jack Sanders 60, 3. Sam King 63, 4. Samuel Waller 63, 5. Scott Markquart 64, 6. Caleb Marquardt
Intermediate: 1. Josh Henry 62, 2. Klayton Starrett 63, 3. Ben Kuenzi 63, 4. Nolan Gerity 64, 5. Cody Ortloff 64, 6. Adam Westby 64, 7. Thomas Tieman 65, 8. Rob Kuenzi 66, 9. Markus Mehr 67, 10. Cody Hawkins 68, 11. John Tieman 68, 12. Mike Curry 70, 13. Cody Schabert 71, 14. Devin Compton 74, 15. Andrew Stroming 75, 16. Daniel Evenson 76, 17. Tyler Crosby 82
Recreation: 1. Jerome Hilgemann 72, 2. Bobby Rasmussen 75, 3. Brett Rasmussen 75, 4. Dustin Tolsma 75, 5. Seth Looft 77, 6. Adrian Trevino 78, 7. Jeremy Leal 82, 8. Brian Tillmann 83, 9. Jason Slepica 85, 10. Ryan Elbert 94, 11. Jon Beach 94, 12. Loraina Looft 99, 13. Jennifer Tillmann 130, 14. Libby Carlo 133, 15. Abi Reiter 142, 16. Madalyn Prokosch 149, 17. Madelin McKee 155, 18. Macy Ellis 170
Women: 1. Meghan Curry 90, 2. Erika Tillmann 92, 3. Madison Fitzgerald 93, 4. Abby Riewer 138
Junior: 1. Sage Tolsma 83, 2. Corbin Curry 104, 3. Julia Knorr 178