How did Hutchinson High School baseball coach Scott Renning respond to rebuilding the team after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
“After losing an entire year, we told our seven seniors that they were all captains because we need them all to lead,” Renning said. “We have to create our identity again after losing a lot of senior leadership. It means other people have to step up and become leaders.”
Five players had varsity experience two years ago, causing Renning to claim Hutchinson may have more people back with experience than most teams.
“We are fortunate that we have two everyday starters as sophomores off our 2019 team that was ranked as high as No. 1 in Class 3A polls,” said Renning. “We were 17-3 through the regular season and finished 18-5.”
Senior Zack Kuseske started every game at shortstop in 2019 when he batted .324 and was 4-1 as a pitcher.
“We did pretty good when we were younger,” Kuseske said about this year's group of seniors. “We won a state championship in eighth grade when we were coached by coach Renning. He coached us every summer since, so we connect with him really well.”
Senior Billy Marquardt was starting in the outfield and moved up to be the leadoff hitter two years ago when he batted .333.
“We lost six big starters,” Marquardt said about the 2020 class of seniors. “We were expecting to be pretty good, so it was tough to lose the season.”
Senior Ty Glaser had several innings of work on varsity in 2019, as did seniors Javan Olmscheid and Isaac Starke.
“We are really strong on defense, especially ... a solid middle infield,” said Glaser, who batted .333 as a sophomore. “We will be greedy on the bases and in the batter’s box, not taking a lot of pitches. We will take every chance we get to score.”
How did the players coming back to action prepare after missing last season?
“We get done what we can inside,” Starke said about the cold season practice sessions. “We have been taking advantage of the time we get outside with the warm weather. In the summer and fall we played some baseball right before football.”
“When we did get some games last summer we rolled in a whole bunch of people and had a lot of success,” Renning said. “This fall, some played in a St. Cloud league and maybe lost one game.”
Another strength is pitching as Renning said he can go 11 players deep on the mound. Pitching leaders will be Kuseske, Olmscheid, Glaser, Starke, senior Parker Wortz and senior Tyler Hart.
“Our coach really knows his stuff and how to talk to us, letting us know what we need to know,” Olmscheid said. “He makes us do all the little things right, which makes for success.”
Juniors on varsity are Nick Walser, Braeden McGill, Sam Starke, Brady Knorr, Tate Renning, Gavin Hutchins, Nathan Rannow, Wyatt Reece, Sam Rensch, Max Einck and KK Sharrett.
“Our junior class has a lot of pretty good players,” Renning said. “We don’t have a lot of superstar standouts. We built success around the 'we' mentality. It will take all of us this year for sure. Our ability is as even as I've ever had at the varsity level.”
Renning said the Wright County Conference East and the section will be very tough with no weak programs, as usual, this year. Four section teams are ranked in the pre-season poll, with Hutchinson 12th.
The Tigers have won three of the last five conference titles, and the team advanced to the section title game in three of the last four seasons played, but both look different now. Mound Westonka and Jordan have joined the conference, while the Section 2AAA playoffs now include Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington.
“Every team is the team to beat at this point,” Renning said. “We have no idea what other teams have coming back. New Prague was second at state in Class 4A three years ago. Our new section alignment brings in strong programs like Waconia.”