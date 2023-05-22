Hutchinson split four close games heading into the final week of the regular season with home games against Holy Family Monday and Minneapolis Thursday.
Section tournament play is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 30.
The Tigers, 9-7 overall, started last week with a 3-1 loss at Marshall May 15, then beat Delano (4-3) and Southwest Christian (6-4) before falling 1-0 Friday at DeLaSalle. Monday’s game was not final when this edition of the Leader when to press.
BEAT DELANO
In a similar ending to their first meeting of the season, Hutchinson rallied in its last at bat to beat Delano May 16.
The top six batters in the lineup had one hit each, and Hutchinson scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. In their earlier meeting, the Tigers won 11-10 by scoring a run in the top of the seventh.
This time, Delano scored a run in the top of the seventh to go ahead 3-1 before the Tigers rallied.
All four of Hutchinson’s runs were unearned, as Delano committed five errors.
Andrew Prieve pitched a complete game to pick up the win. He gave up nine hits while strike out six and walking two.
BALANCE WINS
Seven players had one hit each, and six players had one RBI each as the Tigers beat Southwest Christian Thursday.
Driving in runs were Andrew Weisenberger, Carter Kurth, Hayden Smith, Andrew Prieve, Armando Flores and Kyle Schumann.
Nathan Thode earned the win, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Kurth relieved in the sixth and allowed two runs on one hit while striking out four and walking one.